Flying high at Sunfest

There’s a lot going on during the four-day weekend that is Sunfest. From the live music to the games to the shopping, sometimes you need to throw down a beach blanket and just chill out. That’s where the Kite Festival comes in. Walk just a few streets up the boardwalk and on the beach across from the Kite Loft you’ll see the tents, the spectators and, of course, the kites.

Sunfest’s high-flying sister festival is where you get to take a break from all the commotion down at the Inlet and just stare up at the sky. There’s also a number of games, candy drops, sport flying demonstrations and bubble art, but I prefer to lie in the sand and watch the colors swirling in the clouds. And take the occasional photo. Because on a year when Sunfest is actually sunny and there’s enough wind to keep the kites in the air, you’ve got to document the small miracle.