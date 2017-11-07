History day trips from Ocean City Md

Yes, there is a free world-class beach at Ocean City, and the town has some fantastic bars and restaurants. And yes the arcades are open all year, and there’s almost always something cool going down on the weekend. But beyond that, this is an area that is rich in history and even richer in long, winding roads. Heading out to explore Worcester County while you’re at the beach (or if you live here but for some reason still haven’t), is a great way to enjoy an afternoon.

Rackliffe House

Although it is easily accessible, since the Rackliffe House is off the beaten path it doesn’t get a ton of visitors, but it certainly is worth the trip over. Even when the house isn’t open to the public, the grounds are really worth exploring all on their own.

The Rackliffe House: Where history and nature meet – OceanCity.com Even if you don’t know precisely what you’re looking for, it is easy enough to find the Rackliffe House as part of a larger exploration of the Assateague Island Visitor Center. The house once was part of a plantation tract that took up much of the surrounding area, but time and fortune weren’t particularly kind to the house, nor to the family that founded it.

Furnace Town A remnant of the region’s distant metal production past, this living museum is a treat all year long. Day-tripping from Ocean City to Snow Hill, Maryland’s Furnace Town The Furnace Town Living Heritage Village in Snow Hill is one of my favorite spots for a day trip from Ocean City. The recreated 19th century town should be a mandatory stop for all history buffs, as this little piece of Eastern Shore history is a super engaging educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.

The Delmarva Discovery Center in Pocomoke

The Discovery Center is a natural and cultural history museum that represents the last 500 or so hundred years of life on the peninsula and on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland pretty specifically. In addition to being interesting all on its own there often are special events that focus on one particular aspect of life on Delmarva. Also, there are otters.

Day-tripping from Ocean City to Pocomoke City, Maryland Travel down Route 113 far enough, and you’ll find yourself on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. But don’t cross that state line right away–first, make sure you stop to experience all the beauty and charm that is Pocomoke City, Maryland. It’s possible you’ve only ever heard the town referred to as ‘Pocomoke,’ because that’s what most locals call it.

Life Saving Museum

This is one of those places you have to visit at least once when staying in Ocean City, but there always is something new that has been added. Making regular visits is the best way to ensure you haven’t missed anything.

Visiting the Life Saving Station Museum – OceanCity.com Time is of the essence Richard Mance was fairly distracted as I questioned, Gabriel and Cristina Correa and Maria Eugenia Rosole who had come in from Ecuador to visit. The clock was ticking and there still was too much left for them to see, but they hadn’t even left the gift shop/reception area of the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum.