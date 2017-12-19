Salisbury, MD – The National Folk Festival in Salisbury, Maryland, is encouraging individuals and businesses to take advantage of the opportunity to make an end-of-year contribution. All donations submitted before December 31, 2017 may be deducted from 2017 taxes. The festival is FREE TO THE PUBLIC, and the funds needed to present this extraordinary celebration without charge come from a combination of public and private grants, corporate sponsorships, and individual contributions. Help keep the National Folk Festival FREE for all by donating today.

Donations may be submitted through the National Folk Festival website at www.nationalfolkfestivalmd.com or by using the ‘donate’ button located on the National Folk Festival’s Facebook page @NFFSby

“Donating to the Festival is my way of giving back to my community. I plan on making a tax-deductible donation every year,” said Caroline O’Hare, Local Manager of the National Folk Festival. “I don’t have the ability to donate a large sum of money, but I know every little bit helps.”

There are only 2 weeks left to make a tax-deductible donation for the 2017 tax year.

The National Folk Festival will begin its residency in Salisbury in 2018. The annual, three-day event, produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts in partnership with the City of Salisbury and a host of others, will take place September 7th, 8th, and 9th in Downtown Salisbury. Over the course of its annual 3-day run, the National Folk Festival will present an exciting and diverse panoply of music, dance and cultural traditions from across America.

For more information on the National Folk Festival, go to www.nationalfolkfestivalmd.com

About the National Folk Festival

Since it was first presented in St. Louis in 1934, the National Folk Festival, the NCTA’s flagship event, has celebrated the roots, richness and variety of American culture.

Championed in its early years by Eleanor Roosevelt, it was the first event of national stature to present the arts of many nations, races, and languages on equal footing. It was also the first to present to the public musical forms such as the blues, Cajun music, a polka band, Tex-Mex conjunto, Peking Opera, and many others. Today, the National is an exuberant traveling festival, produced by the NCTA in partnership with communities around the country that embraces the diverse cultural expressions that define us as a people in the 21st century.

About the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA)

A leading non-profit in the field, the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), is dedicated to the presentation and documentation of folk and traditional arts in the U.S. Stressing excellence and authenticity, the NCTA presents the nation’s finest traditional artists in major festivals, tours, concerts, workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions, media productions, school programs, cross-cultural exchanges and other activities. It works in partnership with American communities to establish new, sustainable traditional arts events that deliver lasting social, cultural and economic benefits. Over 6,000 hours of the NCTA’s archival audio recordings dating from the 1930s are permanently housed at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. The NCTA champions the interests of folk and traditional artists and organizations in the arena of public policy.

For more information about the NCTA, go to http://www.ncta-usa.org

About the City of Salisbury, Maryland

Founded in 1732, Salisbury is the county seat of Wicomico County, a place where John Smith touched land in 1608 during his exploration of the Chesapeake Bay. Situated on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore at the crossroads of the Delmarva Peninsula, Salisbury is now one of the region’s largest cities, and serves as the capital of the Eastern Shore, a rural area defined by its agricultural and maritime traditions, landscapes and industries. The Chesapeake Bay is central to this distinctive identity. Though a relatively small city, Salisbury is the geographic and economic hub of one of the nation’s fastest-growing Metropolitan Statistical Areas. Led by a dynamic mayor, the City of Salisbury is working to build its reputation as an arts and culture destination, and is aligning its downtown development and revitalization efforts with the arts. Salisbury believes hosting the National Folk Festival is the perfect catalyst to further a cultural renaissance and urban renewal.

Find more information about Salisbury, Maryland at http://www.salisbury.md