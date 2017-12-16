70 Shares Share Share +1

Hi! My name is Kristin and, as you’ve already garnered, I’m your new editor here at OceanCity.com.

I know this introduction will be a little gratuitous to most of our readers, who come here to find hotel deals, buy discounted gift cards or read the occasional Top-10-List-of-Things-to-Do- in-Ocean-City (or something that sounds a lot like that).

That’s totally understandable! But I will (still) be writing a good amount of the Ocean City articles and blogs you find on this site, and curating the content from here on out, so I just wanted to say hello and briefly introduce myself. I also want to hear a lot more from you and do my best to represent the voices and faces of Ocean City moving forward–after all, the locals and the visitors here are 90% of what makes OC the fantastic place that it is. Excluding the people who leave trash on the beach and tire tracks on the highway, but I won’t get into that now. Most of you, anyways, are wonderful! I love you almost as much as I love the beach at sunrise and sunset. That’s the other 10%.

I started out as an intern here at OceanCity.com last summer, then convinced them to keep me on as a full-time employee because I loved my internship so much and couldn’t bear to part with it. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you loiter around the office long enough and refuse to let them take you off payroll.

Now I’m taking over Tony’s job, as he’s moving on to the wonderful world of podcasts. He was a great mentor and will be profoundly missed here and on our sister site Shore Craft Beer. In the meantime, I have a lot of beer to drink to get my bearings over on Shore Craft Beer, and I hope to see all of you at the various happy hours and breweries around town. Say hi when you see me!

I graduated from Towson University in May with a degree in mass communications, journalism concentration and a minor in English. I’m not from the Ocean City area but my partner BL is, and that’s how we ended up moving from Baltimore to just-outside-of-Ocean-City in June. That’s also when he started the Ocean City Film Festival, which we work on together with our team at the Art League of Ocean City. The festival’s second season will be this March, and you should check it out if you’re in town. I also work part-time at the Art League, where you’ll find me behind the desk on the occasional afternoon.

Transitioning from an Ocean City tourist–my family visits at least twice a year–to a “local” has been an interesting experience. I put local in parenthesis because I know you Ocean City lifers will hate me for calling myself one. But I hope my passion and dedication for this town will eventually allow me the honorary Local title, and I hope I can do my small part in making this a better place for everyone.

That brings me back from wanting to hear more from you, our readers, Ocean City locals and tourists and students who work here in the summer. You make this place what it is, and otherwise I might just feel like I’m talking (and photoblogging) to myself, which I already do plenty of.

Send me your beautiful pictures and I’ll put them up! Write for us if you have something to say! And please, take the survey I’ll be putting out soon so I’ll know what it is about Ocean City you love and what you want to see more of on our sites and social media. I’m going to keep incessantly photoblogging the boardwalk and beach regardless, but I’ll make time for other things, too.

When I first started writing this introduction, the first snow of the season was falling just outside my window, my first snow officially experienced as a “local.” I’m so excited to get to share all these firsts, these everyday happenings that are automatically 100 times more exciting because they’re happening in the best place in the world, with you. And I hope that you’ll share some of your firsts, memories and musings with me, too.

You’ll have to forgive me for ending this in such a corny, predictable way, but–I’ll see you on the beach!

Kristin