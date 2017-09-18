0 Shares Share Share +1

What is a green hotel?

Green hotels are environmentally-friendly accommodations that utilize programs which save water and energy and reduce solid waste.

You’re probably already familiar with one common green initiative–many hotels and motels ask that you hang your towel in the bathroom if you’d like to use it again or leave it on the bathroom floor if you’d like a new one.

According to Project Planet, green hotels estimate that they save almost 200 million liters of water in one year. By reusing your bath linens while staying in a hotel, for example, you’re helping hotels save as much as 11-17% on water treatment costs annually.

Green initiatives

In addition to encouraging guests to reuse towels before washing, some hotel chains urge customers not to demand fresh bed linens every day. By using the same bed linens during your entire stay, hotels can save on linens, detergent, water, utilities, laundry and labor expenses. Of course, sheets will be changed between guests, but using your sheets for a few days without changing them will help reduce water usage, utilities and supplies while on your vacation.

Another significant source of waste in hotels comes from the tiny complimentary shampoo bottles and bars of soap you’ll find in the bathroom. Reducing the waste of these disposable items can reduce the amount of plastic produced and discarded, as well as the amount of soaps that are manufactured. Some hotels are now using liquid soap dispensers by the sink as well as all-in-one conditioning shampoo and body wash in the shower, eliminating the abundance of plastic bottles and the waste of unused soap.

Project Planet lodging in Ocean City

Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel – 101st Street and Coastal Highway

Comfort Inn: Boardwalk – 5th Street and Oceanfront

Comfort Inn: Gold Coast – 112th Street next to the Gold Coast Mall

Comfort Suites: West Ocean City – 12718 Ocean Gateway in West Ocean City

Comfort Suites: Ocean City – 913 Atlantic Avenue

Holiday Inn Express & Suites – 126th Street and Coastal Highway

Holiday Inn Express & Suites West Ocean City – 12552 Ocean Gateway

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites – 1701 Atlantic Avenue

Holiday Inn Oceanfront – 66th Street and Coastal Highway

Quality Inn: Boardwalk – 1601 Atlantic Avenue

Quality Inn & Suites: Beachfront – 3301 Atlantic Avenue

Sleep Inn & Suites: 11 North Baltimore Avenue

Econolodge: Ocean Block – 145th Street and Coastal Highway

The Park Place Hotel on Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City has taken th e green initiative a step further. Park Place uses a solar hot water system, energy saving light bulbs and eco-friendly cleaning products. They also encourage their guests to reuse as many linens as possible and to recycle all that is acceptable. The hotel has a recycling area on-site where trash can be sorted before it is discarded, and there are even solar panels lining the roof of the building. If you’re interested, feel free to ask if you can see them! The Conners will be excited to see that you care as much about the environment as they do.

The next time you’re traveling to Ocean City, please consider staying at a Project Planet hotel. With the support of our local business owners, hotel/motel owners and eco-enthusiasts, we can make our community and our vacations greener.