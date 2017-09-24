Endless Summer Cruisin’ rolls into Ocean City

0 Shares Share Share +1

Custom and classic cars, hot rods and trick trucks will be out in Ocean City this weekend for the 16th annual Endless Summer Cruisin’ event at the inlet parking lot and 40th Street convention center.

Events kicks off Thursday with car shows, vendor showings and awards presentations and continue through Sunday, with more than 2,000 automobiles on the streets and on display.

The main events take place at the inlet, where car shows run throughout the weekend, said event promoter and organizer Meredith Herbert of Special Event Productions Inc.

Friday’s schedule

Endless Summer Cruisin’ starts at 8 a.m. with a Boardwalk parade. Cars will start at 27th Street and travel to the inlet parking lot, where the day’s other events take place.

At the inlet and convention center, car shows will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Around 30 vendors will be on site selling “anything from nostalgia automotive-related items to jewelry,” Herbert said. There will be live entertainment.

At the inlet, national names like Chevy Performance, Classic Underwriters, Delaware Tire Center, Dynomax, Flowmaster, Maryland Lottery, Miller Electric, MSD Performance, Optima Batteries, Royal Purple, Slide-Lok and Summit Racing will be on display at the Manufacturer Midway.

Endless Summer Cruisin’ also features celebrities each year, who do meet and greets, photo ops and answer questions.

Saturday Schedule

Saturday morning kicks off with another Boardwalk parade of cars at 8 a.m., followed by a full day of shows at the inlet and convention center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Events

On Sunday, the show will take place at the inlet only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ferrigno and Strange will appear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the Grand Finale Awards Ceremony starts. Around 400 awards will go to the winners among the more than 2,000 annual registrants. Events wrap up around 4 p.m.

Hundreds of additional cars will arrive this weekend for other festivities in and around town. There will be a few other sponsored car shows in the area:

Held in conjunction with Endless Summer Cruisin’, the 33rd annual Hot Rod and Custom Car Show is back at the convention center. Bright paint, bright chrome and tricked out America street rides distinguish the event, which features around 60 custom and classic cars, trick trucks, muscle cars and other automobiles.

A day pass to Endless Summer Cruisin’ admits visitors to the Hot Rod & Custom Car Show.

A few miles further from Ocean City, Berlin will host its Fall Cruisers event on Saturday. Classic cars will line the streets of the historic district starting at 7 a.m., with judging of antique cars, hot rods and trucks to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Up to 200 cars will line the parking lot and Main Street until 2 p.m.