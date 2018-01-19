Commissioners recognize staff for service during snow storm

At their January 16, 2018 meeting, the Commissioners extended their sincere appreciation to County employees involved in snow removal to clear County roads and properties of ice and snow during the recent winter storm. Those in attendance at the meeting included Public Works Deputy Director John Ross (front row from left), and Emergency Services Director Fred Webster; Roads Supervisor Keith Berdan (second row, from left), Roads Superintendent Frank Adkins, Solid Waste Superintendent Mike Mitchell, Maintenance Superintendent Ken Whited, Maintenance Supervisor Michael Hutchinson, Emergency Services Assistant Director James Hamilton; and Commissioners Jim Bunting (third row, from left), Chip Bertino, Merrill Lockfaw, Diana Purnell, Ted Elder, Bud Church, and Joe Mitrecic.