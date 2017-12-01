How to Bike Smart in Ocean City

44 Shares Share Share +1

Practicing bike safety is important at all times of year, especially in a place like Ocean City where bicyclists, pedestrians, cars and buses abound on Coastal Highway even in the wintertime. Here are a few safety tips when biking the boards and the bike lanes of Coastal Highway, followed by a few additional places to bike when your more frequently-traveled (and sometimes very crowded) options are exhausted.

On the boardwalk

Bikes are allowed on the Boardwalk all times of year (bicycles, that is–motorcycles are only allowed one day of the year). However, hours can be limited, so check the schedule below to see when bicycles are permitted.

Saturday of Memorial Day – Labor Day: 2 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Springfest and Sunfest weekends (Thursday – Sunday): 2 a.m. – 12 p.m.

In the off-season–the Tuesday after Labor Day to the Friday before Memorial Day, excepting Sunfest and Springfest weekends–bikes are allowed at any time.

To “bike smart” on the boardwalk, make sure you’re following the schedule above and, as always, keeping your eyes peeled for pedestrians (and errant fries, Seagulls and bumps-in-the-boards).

On the street

Bicycling is permissible on the streets of Ocean City, but bicyclists must obey the same traffic laws as drivers and be very aware of their surroundings, as the streets can be quite busy with cars, buses and pedestrians depending on the time of year. Here are some of the Town’s bicyclist safety tips (and laws).

First, obey traffic laws. It’s the law that you stop at all red lights and stop signs and ride in the direction of traffic on the road (north on the northbound side, south on the southbound side).

Don’t ride on the sidewalk. It’s illegal.

Ride sober. Like driving a car, it’s illegal to ride your bike while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Avoid distractions. Both hands must be on the handlebars of your bike at all times, and wearing any kind of headset or earplugs that inhibit your hearing is not allowed.

One person per seat. And no one can ride on your handlebars.

Required equipment: a lamp is required on the front of a bicycle when people and vehicles are not clearly visible at 1,000 feet, and a red reflector is required on the back of the bicycle when people and vehicles are not clearly visible at 1,000 feet.

Other trails and pathways

Assateague Island: The ride down 611 to Assateague is pretty scenic itself and usually not too crowded by cars. It’s about seven miles one-way, and once you get to the park, you can bike down the loop road, keep your eyes open for wild ponies and refill your water at the Assateague Island Visitor Center.

St. Martin’s Neck Road: You’ll have to drive across the Route 90 bridge and park at the Isle of Wight, but a bike ride down St. Martin’s Neck Road around the Lighthouse Sound golf course in Bishopville provides stunning views of the bay and the Ocean City skyline (riding there around sunset will take your breath away).

Northside Park: If you’d rather not leave the town, Northside Park in North Ocean City is a beautiful place for a bike ride with paved paths, playgrounds and only other pedestrians to look out for.

Fenwick Island: Keep going north past Northside Park and eventually you’ll reach Fenwick Island, DE, where traffic tends to be lighter the farther north you travel. You’re still on Coastal Highway, there are abundant pit stops to be made at charming small businesses and you don’t have to cross a bridge to get there.