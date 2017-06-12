The best Ocean City Photos

Tony Russo
14 hours ago
Each week, we get photos from dozens of you, we get even more on our Facebook page. The winners are notified individually, but we would love to hear your opinion. Even better, you would love to see your photos. The photos don’t have to be great, or super artsy (although we totally welcome those as well), they just have to be of Ocean City. Maybe you and your family did something awesome you want to share, or maybe you saw something quirky you know people will love. Share the photos here. You might even win tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements. 

Remember to include your email, though. If we can’t get in touch with you, you can’t win. Here are this week’s entries.

Ocean City boardwalk prizes
Amaya her prize. The only thing more fun than playing boardwalk games is winning Boardwalk games.
Ocean City Beach photos
Crashing, taken 6/1/17 Ocean Pines Beach
Ocean City sand drawing
Carter announcing to the world he will be a big brother from July 2017 at the beach on 103rd street.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words–well words could not describe my feelings on the OC Fishing Pier at 8:33 on August 10, 2015 as I got asked the most important question I would ever get asked by my best friend—“Will you marry me??” We had been together 6 years when he asked and had gone to Ocean City since we began dating so he knew it would be the perfect place to ask me to be his wife! It was a rainy day and we did some shopping at the outlets at West OC and got a late lunch so when he said let’s head to the boardwalk that night, I wore a dress and was excited to do some shopping and people watching of course. When we got to the boardwalk, he as adamant we check out the pier at night since I always said I wanted to do so. To our luck, there was a man there and I said “Lets have him take our picture!” Since we rarely have a picture together taken by someone other then ourselves when we go. It worked out that Jason told the man what he was about to do and the man was able to capture these moments to always have! He always said I would be engaged before I was 30 and he made the cut off by 3 1/2 hours as I turned 30 the next day! OCMD was always a fun place for us, but will always remain a special place in our hearts because it is where we started our forever!
Ocean City Weddings
We got married on the beach on 46th St. in Ocean City 6/20/2014 after ten years together. Our first romantic getaway was at Quality Inn with the atrium go there every year sometimes several times a year with the kids as of last year we started taking the grandbabies for the first time look forward to coming back it is our happy place hope to move there someday.
Beach Views of Ocean City Md
Early foggy/ hazy morning on the fourth of July, looking towards the beach fishing pier. Hammocks are being hung in the background and the dune shines in the foreground.
Dad and his baby girl trying parasailing for the first time, summer 2016.
Assateague Island
Laying in the water with Mom at Assateague Island, summer 2016.
Ocean City Boardwalk
Kaylin & Avarie with Gold Man. OCMD boardwalk ♡ <~ Buskers really round out the boardwalk experience!
Ocean City beach photos
The girls, Kaylin & Avarie love visiting OCMD every summer. We stay on 12th Street.

