Berlin’s going pink!

America’s Coolest Small Town is doing its part for ‘Race for the Cure’

The Town of Berlin is going to paint the town pink in honor of the Komen Race for the Cure Saturday, April 8 all over the downtown. More than 25 local businesses will participate in the event, decking out the fronts of their stores in sidewalk chalk with drawings and inspirational quotes, in an effort to turn the town into a giant greeting card for all the runners and supporters who participate in the Race for the Cure in Ocean City.

Although nearly all the local merchants are participating in the chalk event, nearly a dozen are going the extra mile by offering special “Paint the Town Pink” sales.

According to town officials, the festivities will center around Fins in downtown Berlin where there will be live music and happy hour pricing during the festival. Fins will donate 10 percent of all their proceeds that day and shops will be donating a portion of all sales to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Research Center. There will be pink beer from Big Oyster Brewery as well as pink beer from Burley Oak. But the festivities extend beyond the area in front of Fins, though. In fact, AGH will sponsor a Pink Lemonade stand at the opposite end of town by the Berlin Visitor Center.

The Worcester County Tourism Office will sponsor a pink costume/outfit competition centered in the parking lot behind Fins where prizes will be given for the best costume/outfit, including a pink kitchenaide mixer, a pink scooter and pink pet toy.

So arrive in pink, and be prepared to paint the town pink! Kids and pets welcome.

Discounts around town are as follows:

The Beez Kneez-15% off for Race participants

Victorian Charm–Donating the following for the Costume Contest Prizes (1)Adult costume a pink striped backpack and free monogram ($47 value)(1)Kids –Simple Southern pink backpack ($15 value)Present flyer to receive 10% off –excludes Brighton

Church Mouse–Pink clothing at $1.00 each and will make donation to Komen.

Maryland Wine Bar–Pink wine slushies for $7.00

Patty Jeans–Pink Sangria and raffle for a pink clutch. Portion of that days sales goes to Komen

Baked Dessert Café–Pink strawberry shortcake cupcakes and tart cherry pie with special discounts for those currently battling this disease and survivors.

On What Grounds–Homemade Pink raspberry truffles

Fins -Will donate 10% of all their proceeds to Komen MD, live music, Komen Kolsch beer too. Runaway Tide General Store -20% off anything pink in the store

Crush & Crab $5 Pink Crush -50% of each crush donated back to Komen

The Treasure Chest -Pink polishing cloths for $4 regular $8. Drawing for a Pink Jewelry Case

Oh My Hair –Pink Hair Strand Extensions for $10

Sisters –Pink Moscato drink specials and 20% of bar proceeds donated to Komen.

World of Toys –10% discount off of entire purchase

Una Bella Salute–20% off robust olive oils and 10% off all other olive oils

Stuarts Antiques–20-70% off back room items, 20%-50% off Fine Jewelry

A Little Bit Sheepish -10% discount on all pink yarn that day

Heart of Gold Kids: Pink refreshments & 15% off everything pink in the store.

The Atlantic Hotel: Special Pink dessert featuring layers of Strawberry cream with a pecan crust

INCA RUINS-10% off and 10% donation to MD Komen on your Purchase if you’re wearing Pink! Spend $50 and get a Special Breast Cancer Awareness Perfume and Wristband Free!(Max10 Gifts).

Siculi –$ 5.00 Cosmo and Siculi’ Lemonades; $12 Shrimp Salad & $8 Beet Salad, will donate a portion of proceeds to Komen.

Main Street Deli –$1.00 pink cupcakes, will donate a portion of their proceeds to Komen.

Bruder Hill–Offering Pink lemonade, 50% discount on all jewelry to all race participants.All purchases go towards two raffles of $25 each, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Komen. Nest -15% off all pink items in the shop

Gilberts Provisions–10% for those wearing their race numbers

Berlin Butcher Shop–10% of sales donated to Komen.

TaDa–Will be giving away 6 Nora Fleming bud vases and pink ribbon minis to shoppers throughout the day