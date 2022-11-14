Winterfest Packages and the Holidays in Ocean City 2022

Take a break from your every day routine, and head down to Ocean City for the sparkling, magical Winterfest of Lights. A little escapism does us all good, and walking through the Winterfest of Lights will surely take you to your happy place. Even better, some Ocean City hotels have put together Winterfest Packages which include your room, tickets to Winterfest of Lights, and some other goodies, so you can make a whole weekend, or weekday break of it! Brighten up your dreary November and December with a visit to Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights. There’s lots of other events happening throughtout November and December too, culminating in New Year, with ball drops, and penguin swims. So come for the Holidays, come for New Year! Here are hotels with Winterfest Packages for you to choose from.

The Grand Hotel invite you to stay with them while you enjoy the Winterfest of Lights. Their Winterfest Package is available Wednesday-Sunday, from November 17th-December 31st. It includes two nights accommodations, two tickets for Winterfest of Lights, and two Hot Chocolate vouchers for Java Beach Cafe at the Grand. Weekdays Starting at $106+tax, Weekends Starting at $128+tax

Enjoy a winter stay at the Park Place Hotel, and experience Winterfest while you are here! The Park Place’s package includes a welcome gift at the time of check-in, 2 tickets for Winterfest of Lights, and an early check-in and late check-out upon request and based on availability. For more information and to make your reservation, click here.

ROYALE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2022

Spend the holidays at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel and join them in their Tropical Atrium for a beautiful display of Holiday lights, live entertainment, complimentary signature drink and fun times all around. Package discounted rates includes access to the full winter wonderland experience of the decorated Atrium plus much more! Use Promo code: HOLIDAY22 to receive discounted rates and 2 complimentary tickets to Winterfest of Lights.

Stay at the Aloft Ocean City between November 17, 2022 – ncludes 2 admission tickets to Winterfest of Lights, and a 1 pm late check out (based on availability). Use Promotional Code: HOL when making your reservation here.

The Home2 Suites Winterfest Package includes overnight accommodations in a spacious suites, full breakfast, 1pm late check-out and two admission tickets to Winterfest of Lights. Use promotion code LHTK04 and make your reservation for this great mid town, pet friendly hotel here.

Stay at the Cambria and have breakfast with Santa! Stay Friday December 9th, and your package will include your overnight accommodation, a $50 Food Credit towards their expanded Breakfast Buffet Saturday with Santa on Saturday December 10th from 9am-11am, and 2 tickets to the Winterfest of Lights open Friday 5:30pm-9:30pm. Make your reservation here.

The Hilton has created a Winterfest Package for its guests which is available November 18th-23rd and November 27th – December 29th. The package includes Oceanfront suite accommodations, 2 tickets to Winterfest (Additional can be purchased at the desk) and a $50 Food and Beverage Credit to be used at 32 Palm Restaurant or Lounge. You can call the hotel direct on 410-289-6444 or click here to make your reservation.

Feel warm and cozy at the Residence Inn this Holiday season, and book their Toasty Holidays package. Bring your pet on a Wednesday to visit Winterfest of Lights and you’ll get half price pet fees during your stay. Book Friday December 9th and enjoy their Believe in Santa Breakfast, which benefits Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation. Breakfast with Santa is December 10th from 8am to 11.45am. Click here to make your reservation.

Stay at the Howard Johnson on 12th Street and get two nights accommodation plus 4-tickets to Winterfest of Lights, and $80 in meal vouchers! Weekday total price $279 (Sun. through Thurs.), and Weekend total price $325 (Fri. and Sat.) Available Nov. 18th through Dec. 28th No black out dates! Additional nights available at a discounted rate. Click here to make your reservation.

Events for the Holidays!

Of course, the Winterfest of Lights. Need we say more? Open Wednesday though Sunday, November 17th – December 31st, 5.30pm – 9.30pm at Northside Park in Ocean City. $6 per person / 11 under are free.

Mobile Railroad Display

On your way to Winterfest, be sure to stop by the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Rotunda for a model railroad display! Entry is free with donations being taken in support of the Ocean City Beach Patrol . The display will be open from 5:30pm – 9pm, Wednesday through Sunday for the duration of Winterfest.

Trimper Rides Christmas Carnival November 19th & 20th. Celebrate Christmas Season at Trimper Rides! Meet Santa, enjoy $2 indoor rides, and many other Holiday festivities! 12 – 5pm Ride the indoor rides at Trimper Rides Carousel Building. $2 per ride. Enjoy festive foods, artisan gifts, and try your hand at winning a REAL tree or wreath at our $1 raffles!

The Ocean City Christmas Parade continues its 39 year tradition started by Gold Coast Mall. On December 3rd, bring your chairs, blankets, a warm jacket and plan for a day in Ocean City! Arrive early to park and get your viewing spot.

New Years Eve Ball Drop at the Residence Inn Ocean City Three years in and it’s getting bigger and better. Come out for Ocean City’s ONLY live ball drop event on New Year’s Eve! Our live ball drop gives guests and locals the opportunity to ring in the new year, in Times Square-fashion! Watch the ball slowly drop before midnight from our bayfront locale, from inside our Bayview Bar and Grille, OR from your private hotel balcony! Stay packages available and complimentary champagne toast at midnight! Come early and kickoff the party with our exciting entertainment lineup! 4pm to 7pm Pre-Party with DJ Wax, 7pm to 10pm Summer Anna Duo, 10pm to 1am Karaoke Party and NYE Ball Drop with DJ Donnie. As always, No Cover! Stay and Play on the Bay!

Berlin brings you 2 ball drops! Little Kids can celebrate 5-6pm with a laser show set to music and ball drop at 6pm. Live music downtown 6:15-9:30pm and then Ocean98 DJs Big Al Reno & Schwab help you dance away the rest of 2022! The second Laser show brings in 2023 as the ball drops at midnight. Beer/Wine fundraiser for the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

29th Annual Penguin Swim The 29th Annual Penguin Swim is Sunday, January 1, 2023 and will take place on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street. Watch or take part in the event, it’s a great way to start the New Year and help raise money for Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin Md.

For a full list of all events taking place in Ocean City during the Holidays, click here.