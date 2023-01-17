46.4 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
FeaturedNewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City EventsValentine's DayOcean City HotelsOcean City Restaurants

Valentine’s Day in Ocean City 2023

By Anne Neely

Ocean City can be a romantic destination all year round, but for Valentine’s Day it is extra special, as a visit here in February will give you a deserted beach all to yourself in which to walk hand in hand with the one you love, an abundance of well priced hotels with sunrise and sunset views, and restaurants just waiting for you to visit them. Impress the one you love this year with a special trip to Ocean City for Valentine’s Day Weekend. (It’s also a very romantic place to propose!!)

Park Place Hotel

Love is in the air at the Park Place Hotel.  You’re stay includes a bottle of wine, a box of chocolates and romantic towel art! There’s also late check-out available. This package is available until February 28th, so pick the time that’s right for you and have a LOVEly time! Click here for more details and to make your reservation.

Boardwalk Hotel Group

Book this package at the Howard Johnson® By Wyndham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel, part of the Boardwalk Hotel Group! It’s a 2 night Valentine’s Day Package which includes your room, $80 in meal vouchers, flowers, box of chocolates, and a bottle of wine in your room for just $399 total per couple for an oceanfront room or $359 total per couple for a side-view room. Package available February 10-12th. All the work is done for you, but your loved one will still be impressed! For details and reservations, click here

Carousel Hotel

The Carousel Hotel invite you to stay with them over Valentine’s Day this year with chocolates and Champagne at check in, and enjoy a delicious dinner too! Call the hotel on 800-641-0011 to make your reservations. 

Residence Inn

Book a one or two-night stay over February 10-12, in honor of Valentine’s Day, and have a chance to win one of many great prizes! You will select a random number at check-in, that corresponds to a beautifully molded chocolate heart. Crack the heart open to reveal a gift from us to you! One lucky couple will win a two-night return stay!
Valentine’s Package Rates:
Friday or Saturday – $219 plus tax (Bayview)
OR Both Nights for $399 plus tax! (High floor bayview)
Includes:
*Breakable Chocolate Heart at Check-in
*Complimentary Hot Breakfast
*Late 1pm Check-out

Plus, one couple will win an upgrade to a Premium One-Bedroom King Corner Suite with Wraparound Balcony! Make your reservation here or contact Sales directly at 443.664.7043 with promo code “BHP”.  

Add a Four-Course Dinner for two at their Bayview Bar & Grille. Includes: Shared appetizer, two salads, two entrées, two desserts and a full bottle of wine OR Champagne. *$150 (plus tax & gratuity).  For reservations, call 410.723.2222 ext. 0

Seacrets

Laugh at love this Valentine’s Day weekend at Seacrets with regional live stand up comedians Keith Purnell, Brian Isley, Christian McCartney and Daniel MacFarland Jr.
$60/TABLE – Includes admission for up to five (5) guests. Doors 6PM. Read more here.

Harpoon Hanna’s

Harpoon Hannas will have live entertainment, with free admission, all Valentines Weekend. 
  • Fri Feb 10 – Dave Hawkins 5-9pm and Tranzfusion Band 9pm – 1am.
  • Saturday Feb 11 – Dave Sherman 5-9 pm
  • Sunday February 12 -Super Sunday – Football Specials 

Sello’s Italian Oven and Bar

The Valentine’s Day menu at Sello’s in West Ocean City will be offered from Friday February 10th until Valentines Day, Tuesday February 14th. Reservations are highly recommend. You can make your reservation by calling the restaurant on 410-390-3543.
 
 
We will update this article with more Valentine’s Day information as we receive it.
Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Support for Alyosha, Commitments and Small Business Dominate Poll
Next article
Birding in Ocean City, Maryland & the Christmas Bird Count

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,859FollowersFollow
489SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,859FollowersFollow
489SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND