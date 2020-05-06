USDA Rural Development Delaware/Maryland is hiring

USDA Rural Development Delaware/Maryland are hiring for a Loan Specialist position at Rural Development Delaware/Maryland.

Deadline to apply is May 12th. If interested, apply by clicking this Job Link

Summary This position is located in a State and/or Area Office in USDA/Rural Development (RD). The incumbent participates in the administration of the single-family housing direct loan program by executing home loans and repair loans and grants and supporting marketing and outreach efforts. The staff designs, implements, and evaluates assigned housing programs for the geographic areas encompassed in the responsibilities of the Office.

Responsibilities

Implements the RD program(s) to provide direct single-family housing loans to individual applicants.

Reviews loan applications for completeness and conformance with all RD requirements; analyzes and inputs data into appropriate automated database systems.

Analyzes financial and credit data documents to make sound eligibility, feasibility, and creditworthiness determinations on program applications. Directs applicants to other credit sources or provides the necessary credit counseling.

Reviews file for completeness and compliance with all prescribed regulations and practices before loan closing; prepares draft loan closing documents and reviews with the applicant at the time of loan approval; and general loan-making requirements.

Visits existing properties and proposed sites to assess environmental/historical impacts and to evaluate the suitability of structures and building lots for the program.

For new construction, reviews and approves construction plans; conducts inspections of construction and repair project costs, disbursing funds to repair/building contractors.

Prepares draft loan closing documents and reviews these with the applicant at the time of loan approval; reviews executed loan closing documents for completeness, accuracy, and adherence to all program and general loan-making requirements.

Position Title/Series/Grade: Loan Specialist (Realty), GS-1165-09

Organization: USDA Rural Development, Office of Delaware/Maryland State Director

Duty Location: Dover, Delaware

Opens: May 6, 2020

Closes: May 12, 2020