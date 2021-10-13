Trimper’s Thrills-N-Chills — a Halloween Extravaganza

Trimper’s will finish it’s 2021 season with the return of its month of Halloween. This weekend, and next, Trimper’s will be hosting a series of thrilling Halloween festivities that are sure to send a chill down your spine! Thrills-N-Chills weekends include a Hay Maze, pumpkin decorating, Hay Ride, Costume Contest. face painting, incredible eats, live performances, Haunted Pirates Cove, and more!

Antoinette Bruno, President of Trimper Rides, says, “Trimper’s is elated to be bringing back our Thrills-N-Chills event to Downtown Ocean City this year. There is no better way to end the season than with the spookiest family fun celebration!”

Trimper’s Thrills-N-Chills will operate weekends throughout October: Fridays from 5PM to 9PM, Saturdays from 12PM (noon) to 8PM and Sundays from 12PM (noon) to 6PM. The family friendly event features spooky creatures throughout the park to provide the ultimate haunting experience. Admission is $20. The community event is supported by Bank of Ocean City, Marty’s Playland, Smoked on the Boards, and 94.9 KHI radio.

Trimper’s always strives to put a big smile on the faces of its patrons. Thrills-N-Chills guests can purchase wristbands at the park or online. Park events are weather-dependent, please check the sky before you buy! Stay updated on our website and social media for more details.