Summer Calendar: Town of Ocean City Special Events

0 Shares Email

The summer is underway and families are flocking to Ocean City, Maryland! Special events and exciting activities sponsored by the Town of Ocean City are happening daily. Check out the calendar of events below for ideas on things to do while on vacation.

July 4th Celebrations

Fireworks were canceled in 2020 for Independence Day, but are back in action for 2021!

People can catch the fireworks on the Beach at North Division Street or at Northside Park. Both celebrations begin at 9:30 p.m.

OC Drone Shows

New for 2021, drone shows combine innovation with tradition, providing a new spin on frequent summer fireworks.

Northside Park at 9:00 p.m. (Sunday Nights)

June 27th

July 11th

July 18th

July 25th

August 1st

August 8th

August 15th

August 22nd

August 29th

September 5th

North Division Street Beach at 9:30 p.m. (Thursday Nights)

July 8th

July 15th

July 22nd

July 29th

August 5th

August 12th

August 19th

Sundaes in the Park

Before sitting back and enjoying drone shows on Sunday nights, visitors can enjoy concerts and ice cream at Northside Park. Families are encouraged to bring beach chairs and snacks to enjoy the free entertainment. The event concludes with a spectacular sunset over Assawoman Bay.

Northside Park from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Sunday Nights)

June 27th – OH BOY! A tribute to Buddy Holly

July 11th – FireKite “High Energy Cover Band”

July 18th – Vertigo Red “Party Rock Cover Band”

July 25th – Among the Stars “Tribute Band”

August 1st – Best Friends Girl “the #1 CARS Experience”

August 8th – Kittyback “Class and Country Rock”

August 15th – 8 Track Mind “70s Dance Party Band”

August 22nd – Front Page News “Rock”

August 29th – Mike Hines & the Look “High Energy Dance Music”

September 5th – Guys in Thin Ties “GITT Your 80s On”

OC Beach Dance Party

Want to let loose and dance to the sounds of local DJs while on the sand? This is the event for you! Drone shows begin immediately following these events.

Caroline Street Stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Thursday Nights)

July 8th – DJ Batman

July 15th – Radio Ocean City / BK & Chrissy

July 22nd – DJ Kutt

July 29th – DJ Knappy & Gizmo

August 5th – DJ Batman

August 12th – Ocean 98.1 WOCM/DJ

August 19th – Tyler Greene DJ Music

August 26th – DJ Kutt

Sunset Park Party Nights

Located at South Division Street and the Bay over the Isle of Wright Bay, Sunset Park Party Nights include free entertainment. Visitors should plan to bring chairs and can purchase beverages upon arrival.

South Division Street and the Bay from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Thursday Nights)

July 1st – Eclipse (Journey tribute)

July 8th – Johnny Bling Band (dance, party band)

July 15th – Saved by Zero (80s cover band)

July 22nd – Rising Sun Reggae (reggae)

July 29th – Full Circle (modern and classic rock)

August 5th – British Invasion Experience (Beatles tribute & more)

August 12th – Academy of Music Performance (variety)

August 19th – Lauren Glick Band (modern pop & rock)

August 26th – The Dunehounds (Jam band)

Movies on the Beach

When the sun goes down, enjoy movies on a gigantic screen on the sand. Plus, play family-friendly games such as spike ball, corn hole, and more.

27th Street Beach at 8:30 p.m. (Monday and Friday Nights)

June 21st – A Dog’s Way Home

June 25th – Christopher Robin

June 28th – The Croods: A New Age

July 2nd – The War with Grandpa

July 5th – Trolls World Tour

July 9th – Sonic the Hedgehog

July 12th – Playing with Fire

July 16th – Frozen 2

July 19th – Onward

July 23rd – Abominable

July 26th – Coco

July 30th – The Secret Garden (2020)

August 2nd – Frozen

August 6th – The Secret Life of Pets 2

August 9th – Aladdin (Live Action)

August 13th – Moana

117th Street Beach at the Carousel Hotel at 8:30 p.m. (Wednesday Nights)

June 23rd – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

June 30th – Dolittle

July 7th – Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite!

July 14th – Uglydolls

July 21st – The Angry Birds Movie 2

July 28th – Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet

August 4th – Shrek

August 11th – Raya and the Last Dragon

August 18th – Tom and Jerry: The Movie

August 25th – Spider-man: Far From Home

Family Beach Games

Take part in family games including sand castle contests and relay races. Parents must remain with their children.

118th Street Oceanfront Beach at the Carousel Hotel at 6:30 p.m. (Thursday Nights)

June 24th

July 1st

July 8th

July 15th

July 22nd

July 29th

August 5th

August 12th

August 19th

August 26th

Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

If you’re looking for an educational and historical experience, the Life-Saving Station Museum is the place for you – especially on rainy days.

The museum is located at the south end of the Boardwalk and features special programs in the summer.

Now through August 31st (Monday through Saturday) at 11:30 a.m. – Daily Aquarium Program

July 4th through August 28th (Monday through Saturday) at 10:00 a.m. Monday – History of our Surfmen Tuesday – Beach Safety Wednesday – Knot Tying Thursday – All About Sharks Friday – Land, Sky, & Sea Saturday – Aquarium Feeding



*All events are subject to change based on weather conditions.