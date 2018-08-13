This Week in OC: U.S. Air Force Jazz Band, Poor Girls Open

16 Shares +1 Share Email

Can you guess where this week’s cover image is from?

I’m sure many of you will be able to tell by just one glance, but it’s a rooftop on the Boardwalk and I swear I had permission to be up there! Need a hint? Here’s a Facebook Live I took while I was up there. Nothing like a bird’s eye view of a busy Sunday night Boardwalk. (The only disappointment is that I was hoping to see the Perseids meteor shower, but all I caught was some lightning off in the distance.)

Not a bad way to end the week! And speaking of last week…

Last week’s news

It was pretty bizarre last week when a barrel of bones, and a handful of personal items, was discovered on the shore of Stinky Beach in West Ocean City. Looks like the case of the bone-ridden suitcase has been solved, at least kind of. On the plus side, it’s now said that the bones in the trunk were only animal remains. On the other hand, I’ve been reading a lot of Agatha Christie lately so I’m just the tiniest bit disappointed that we don’t have a murder mystery on our hands. (Just kidding! Obviously I’m glad that no one was murdered and had their remains sent out to sea.)

The 45th annual White Marlin Open has now come to a finish, and this year the winning 83 lb. white marlin was caught by two separate anglers. One will take home 2.5 million while the other wins $130,000. That’s a big difference in prize money, but I think I would be happy with either.

Finally, Artists Paint OC: A Plein Air event also wrapped up this weekend. If you were around Ocean City this week, you might have seen a number of artists painting outdoor scenes on their canvases all over town, and now the completed works are hanging in the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Definitely head up to the second floor of the gallery to see some beautiful watercolor, oil and pastel renditions of Ocean City.

#ThisWeekinOC

U.S. Air Force Jazz Band (Aug. 13): See the USAF Jazz Band perform at the Ocean City Convention Center. Tickets are free, but you must have a ticket to enter. Assigned seating, limit four tickets per person.

Captain Steve Harman’s Poor Girls Open (Aug. 16 – 18): This ladies-only billfish release tournament benefits breast cancer research and was initially started by Captain Steve Harman so that waitresses and bartenders could compete and raise money for an important cause. There will be t-shirts for sale, silent auctions and other fun events to benefit breast cancer research. In the past 3 years alone, the tournament has raised over $100,000 for the American Cancer Society.

For more events, including weekly beach lights, dance parties, free bayside concerts and more, check our events directory.

Here is the video version of This Week in OC.