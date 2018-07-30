This Week in OC: July 30 – August 5

Happy (almost) August!

I spent what might be the last clear, dry night of the week on the Boardwalk, where I filmed This Week in OC and looked just a little bit like a crazy person talking to myself while trying to navigate the crowds with a phone in front of my face.

Anyway, from this point on, I promise I’ll stop talking about the weather. Last week was supposed to be gray and stormy, but Wednesday ended up being the only truly bad day. The forecast for this week is equally as bad as last week’s was, and this morning has been pretty bleak, but there’s always a chance the sun will come out and give us at least a few hours of beach time. The point is, don’t let the weatherman discourage you from coming down to Ocean City! They say that a bad day on the beach is better than a good day in the office, and I think that’s usually true.

If you do end up on the beach when a storm hits, however…

Here are some rainy-day activities in Ocean City, and places where you can take shelter and still have a good time.

Here’s our Photo Friday from last week: Rainy Day Fun.

Also, although it may not be waterpark weather this week, do you remember the 65th Street Slide ‘N Ride? This week’s Ocean City Oddities reminisces on the old water slides that closed nearly a decade ago.

And, by the way, the White Marlin Open is next week. Who’s setting out to win a big prize this year?

#ThisWeekinOC

Jesus at the Beach Festival (July 30 – Aug. 1): This is a family-oriented Christian festival with praise music, drama, and dance at the Convention Center and at North Division Street Beach.

Art League of Ocean City First Friday Opening Reception (Aug. 3): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

Beach 5 Sand Soccer Tournament II (Aug. 4): Come compete in this family-focused beach soccer tournament. Admission $375 per team.

Children’s Day on the Bay Festival (Aug. 5): The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will be hosting their 8th Annual Children’s Day on the Bay Festival on Sunday, August 5th from 12:00-3:00 pm. This free, family friendly event takes place on the bay at Sunset Park in Ocean City, MD. Families will get to experience live animals, games, crafts, live music and Dough Roller Pizza!

For more events, including weekly beach lights, dance parties, free bayside concerts and more, check our events directory.

And if you missed our first episode of BL’s Barhop, here it is, filmed at the historic Harbor Inn. We’ll have a new one up later this week!