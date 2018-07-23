This Week in OC: July 23 – 29

19 Shares +1 Share Email

#ThisWeekinOC… We’re back! I missed the last few weeks after taking a trip to Montana and then taking forever to really get back into the swing of things in Ocean City, but now I’m back fighting the wind, messy hair and morning traffic to bring you This Week in OC.

Stories from the last few weeks (And a few warnings…)

Last week at OceanCity.com we covered the resiliency project that’s keeping Assateague’s shoreline protected from erosion, who’s currently in the lead for the Best Bars in Ocean City according to Best of Ocean City’s 2019 voting, when to go to the ER vs. Urgent Care when on vacation in Ocean City thanks to Atlantic General Hospital, and how to keep the rainy day blues at bay on a week like this one where the forecast is nothing but thunderstorms.

As for news stories, there have been some dangerous developments on the beach and in the ocean. Most recently, a woman was flown for emergency treatment after being impaled by a wooden beach umbrella that was left unattended on the beach. Never leave a beach umbrella unattended, and if you don’t know how to secure one into the ground, get an umbrella stand employee to help you.

Storms just off the coast have resulted in dangerous waters and a major uptick in Ocean City Beach Patrol rescues these past few weeks. Be sure to educate yourself on what to do in the case of a rip tide, which are the cause of most OCBP rescues, and stay on the sand ’til a lifeguard is in the stand.

Also, pizza scam alert: If you come across a flyer for Romeo’s Pizza, don’t try to order from them and especially don’t give them your credit card information over the phone. Romeo’s Pizza only physically exists in Ocean City, New Jersey, and there is no such pizza in Ocean City, Maryland. You can pay for it, but sadly your pizza will never come.

#ThisWeekinOC

Free Movie on the Beach: July 23 – The Emoji Movie at 27th Street. July 25 – The Lego Ninjago Movie at the Carousel Hotel on 117th Street. July 27 – Paddington 2 at 27th Street.

USSSA World Series Opening Ceremony (July 23): The USSSA World Series Beach Bash Kick-Off Party kicks off the week-long youth softball tournament. The attendees of this event will be participants, including players and coaches, and their families. The ceremony consists of a team parade and introductions, a DJ, several speeches and welcomes, food for the players and coaches, and optional low impact games on the beach.

Christmas in July at Jolly Roger (July 25): It’s Christmas in July again at The Jolly Roger at 30th Street! The 1st State Detachment Marine Corps League asks that you join us in supporting the Toys4Tots program… the campaign that collects toys and cash donations for needy children throughout America.

Greek Festival (July 27 – 29): Delmarva’s Largest Greek Festival will offer all things Greek – from lunch and dinner, to shopping and dancing! The Roland E. Powell Convention Center will be transformed into a place for “All things Greek”, with authentic traditional Greek cuisine and entertainment for thousands of Delmarva tourists and local families. Real Greek Coffee and a huge selection of Greek cookies and Baklava pastries will be available, as well as hot bowls of fresh loukoumathes and rice puddings. Watch the Greek dancers or have a go yourself. The place really rocks after 5pm, to the Greek sounds of Golden Flame, and admission is FREE.

For more Ocean City events, including beach fireworks, beach lights, dance parties and more, click here.