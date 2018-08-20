This Week in OC: Jeeps and Viking Ships

37 Shares +1 Share Email

Happy Monday! Summer might be winding down soon as we make our way to the end of August, but there’s still plenty going on — more this week, it seems, than ever.

If you’re around this Wednesday evening, make your way to 3rd Street on the bayside to see the Draken Viking Ship make its long-awaited stop in Ocean City. Tours of the ship commence the next day, which is also the first day of Jeep Week, complete with the beach parades and Jeep jams you know and love and a new-this-year beach obstacle course. Stick around through the weekend, as Ocean City’s first Art X festival starts on Saturday. If you planned your trip to Ocean City in the hopes of touring the world’s largest Viking Ship, watching Jeeps traverse sandy hills and dips and exploring the local art scene, you’re in luck. And if you’re not able to come down this week, well…

Last week’s news

Governor Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and other Maryland dignitaries were in town last week for the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference, held at the Convention Center here in Ocean City. That very Convention Center is where Governor Hogan announced that the state of Maryland would be contributing $20 million to the final phase of the Convention Center’s expansion.

Ocean City Convention Center to Receive $34 Million Upgrade – OceanCity.com (Annapolis, Md, 8/16/18): Governor Larry Hogan announced today that he has authorized the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA), in conjunction with the Town of Ocean City, to move forward with the final phase of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center addition and renovation. The $34 million project will be funded via $20 million from the …

On Friday morning they made their way down to Trimper’s on the Boardwalk and celebrated the Ocean City amusement park’s 125th season. Trimper’s is the oldest family-run amusement park in the United States.

Celebrating 125 years of Trimper’s Rides – OceanCity.com 374 SharesShareTweet+1ShareEmailOn Friday, the indoor area of Trimper’s Rides was the site of celebration for the amusement park and the fourth- and fifth-generation family members that keep the rides operating. Governor Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and other dignitaries were in attendance, speaking about the impact that Trimper’s has had on …

And finally, here’s your Jeep Week 2018 update.

Ocean City Jeep Week features new beach obstacle course CLOSE Ocean City’s 2018 Jeep Week will feature even more off-roading fun with a new obstacle course right on the beach. Jeep enthusiasts will have the opportunity to drive on the beach course, which will be north of Ocean City’s pier and include gentle hills, dips, swoops and mounds made of sand.

#ThisWeekinOC

Draken Viking Ship Visit (Aug. 22 – 29): The world’s largest Viking ship in modern times!

Within the Draken Village, which is free and open to the public, guests can experience a photo and video exhibition illustrating Viking history, modern explorers, and the adventures of the Draken; land-side views of the ship; the Highland Park Whisky hospitality tent; local food and beverage vendors; official Draken merchandise, and more.

Additional ticketed Draken events include a lecture with Captain Björn Ahlander outlining the adventurous expeditions of the Draken (Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., $25) and a screening of the newly released Draken documentary: Expedition America – a Modern Viking Adventure (Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., $20).

Ocean City Jeep Week (Aug. 23 – 25): You don’t need to own a Jeep to get a thrill out of Jeep Week. This family fun event sees activities going on throughout the town with over 250 Jeeps participating in Jeep Jams and Show & Shines. You won’t want to miss the Beach Crawls each morning along the beach to the Inlet Parking Lot.

Art X (Aug. 25 – 26): Discover a variety of artists, from around the country as well as local artists with work on display and to sell. Films from the OC Film Fest will be screened onsite. A variety of music will keep you entertained while you enjoy a selection of food trucks, gourmet vendors, local craft beer and wine. Interactive and unique art activities will provide children an opportunity to create their own masterpiece. The Art League of Ocean City will provide registration for on-site workshops to further explore your talents. All of this and the beauty and fun that comes with a day in the park.

For more events, including weekly beach lights, dance parties, free bayside concerts and more, check our events directory.