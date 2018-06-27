It’s the biggest and best week of the year in Ocean City, Maryland: Fourth of July week! It’s unfortunate that Independence Day doesn’t fall on the weekend this year, but hopefully you’re lucky enough to have taken a few days off to spend the holiday here in OC. You don’t get much a much more festive Fourth of July anywhere else but here.

I’ve personally spent so many of my 4th of July holidays in Ocean City that this year feels like the first in forever that I won’t be in town. Yep: as much as I talk about how wonderful this holiday is to spend in Ocean City, I myself will be away for the week in Bozeman, Montana, celebrating among the bison and grizzly bears. That’s why I’m counting on all of you who will be in town to share your Fourth of July photos so I can live vicariously through you and, once I get back to work, compile the photos into a special Independence Day edition of Photo Friday. Submit your fantastically patriotic pics and you could just win two tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements.

7 Steps for a Perfect Ocean City Fourth of July – OceanCity.com Independence Day is kind of like the New Year’s Eve of summer. It rings in the high season, letting us know summer truly is underway. It helps us focus all our energy, nationally, toward one great big celebration, it invites us to take stock in ourselves and our place and (let’s be honest) also to take the opportunity to overindulge a bit in food, beer, sweets and time in the sun.

But anyway, here’s what’s happening for this special Fourth of July week in OC.

This {holiday} in OC

Bonus: All of these events just happen to be completely free!

Free Movies on the Beach (July 2, 6): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Wednesday movies are shown on the beach at the Carousel Hotel. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or cancelled. July 2 – Beauty and the Beast (2017) @ 27th Street. July 6 – The Lion King @ 27th Street.

Beach Lights (every night): Spend your holiday weekend watching the searchlights move and sway; As you stroll along the Boardwalk each night between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, enjoy the Beach Lights as they light up the beach in time to music, from 9pm to 11pm. Each 3-minute displays will start at 9:00pm, 9:20pm, 9:40pm, 10:00pm, 10:20pm, 10:40pm, and 11:00pm. This lighting attraction features high-powered searchlights that accent the sky and surrounding area around N. Division Street and the Boardwalk.

OC Beach Dance Party (July 3): Get your dancing shoes on for the weekly dance party hosted by local DJ’s at Ocean City’s Caroline Street Stage on the beach by the Boardwalk! Come early with friends and family to get the best spot on the beach to enjoy the music and dance in the sand every Tuesdays from 8pm to 9:30pm. This event is for all ages. Please consider using public transportation, as parking is limited in the downtown area. Ocean City’s legendary DJ Batman will host on July 3.

Historic Fourth of July Celebrations in Berlin (July 4, Berlin, Md): Come to the Calvin B Taylor House Museum this 4th of July for a historic celebration of Independence Day. There will be a reading of Declaration of Independence, patriotic fashion show, children’s games, bands and picnic foods.

Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks Downtown: The free concert on the beach starts at 8pm and the fireworks start at 9.30pm. Bring your blanket and beach chair and enjoy the entertainment and spectacular 4th of July fireworks. Entertainment TBA

Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks at Northside Park: Enjoy a free concert at 8 pm, followed by a fabulous fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at Northside Park on 125th Street. Bring your beach chair and blanket and celebrate 4th of July in North Ocean City. Entertainment TBA

Sunset Park Party Night (July 5): Enjoy FREE concerts all summer long at sunset Park. Beverages, including beer and wine, will be sold by O.C. Rec Boosters, and all proceeds are used for youth programs is Ocean City. Attendees are recommended to bring your own chairs. Tonight enjoy Eclipse (Journey Tribute Band)

First Friday Opening Reception @ the Art League of Ocean City (July 6): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

Sundaes in the Park (July 8): Come to Northside Park each Sunday night, and make yourself an ice cream sundae while enjoying live music and children’s activities. This is a free evening, although there is a small charge for the ice cream. Kick It Out (Heart tribute show) will perform on July 8.