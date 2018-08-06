This Week in OC: Aug. 6 – 12

131 Shares +1 Share Email

Last week we couldn’t believe it was already August. Now we can’t believe we’re already into the second week of August, and that by the time you’re reading this, the White Marlin Open will be in full swing. In my “This Week in OC” video down below, I incorrectly stated that the total prize money would likely exceed $5 million dollars this year — in reality, the prize money will exceed $5 million. With 382 boats registered, the record-breaking 2018 total payout is $5.45 million. That’s pretty crazy.

Last week’s news

I was told to remain apolitical on this site, so I will. I ask that you do, too. (I guess the caveat to that being our most recent update on the toplessness lawsuit, which is still getting comments almost every day, that I now mostly just skim for swear words and post without really reading, because some of y’all are crazy). Anyway, this happened.

In other news, eight new sets of tram passenger cars are soon to be purchased by the Town of Ocean City.

08/02/2018 | Boardwalk Tram Direction Decided | News Ocean City MD OCEAN CITY- The decision on the Boardwalk tram coaches was finalized this week, but the verdict on acquiring a ninth set of passenger cars was left open-ended.

…And a party bus was somehow stolen from the West Ocean City Park ‘n Ride.

Thief takes off with Ocean City party bus CLOSE The owner of a party bus that was stolen from his West Ocean City business said he just wants his vehicle back. George Basle of Shuttle Shuttle and Taxi Taxi said the bus was driven off the parking lot at 12:04 a.m.

White Marlin Open (Aug. 6 – 10): The 45th Annual White Marlin Open will take place in Ocean City at Harbor Island Marina. Hundreds of boats will compete for the prize money, and hundreds more spectators will show up between 4pm and 9pm to watch the fish be weighed in. This is world’s largest billfish tournament! Over 300 boats vie for over $5 million in prize money. Registration fees for participating boats. Spectators see weigh-ins free of charge.

Clamming for a Cure (Aug. 6): The 9th annual Clamming for a Cure kayak race will be held at Fish Tales and Bahia Marina. Registration is currently open for the 2018 event. Final registration for the races will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 6, 2018. The cost is $100 per team of two, which must be co-ed. Competitors must be 21 years of age and wear closed-toed shoes. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society and earmarked to help breast cancer research and all proceeds will stay here on Delmarva.

Artists Paint OC: A Plein Air Event (Aug. 8 – 12): Watch artists at work as they set up camp along the beach, bay and boardwalk and paint. Catch the Quick Draw Painting Event at the end of the weekend, where artists race to complete a painting in only two hours, and feel free to purchase art straight from the artists’ easels.

OC Cruzer’s Car Display (Aug. 12): For the 16th year, the OC Cruzers Car Display will be on select Sundays on Somerset Plaza, a semi-pedestrian street that is closed to all traffic during special events. Enjoy music by Lauren Glick Duo (Blues/Soul/Rock.

Finally, in case you missed the latest episode of BL’s Barhop… BL heads to the famous Boardwalk icon The Inlet Lodge, otherwise known as “The Bar,” to enjoy some craft beer and a little old-fashioned ambiance. See below (and read the full story here).