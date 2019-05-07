Special Event Zone on Coastal Highway Tuesday, May 14

Starting Tuesday, May 14, through Sunday, May 19, Coastal Highway and Philadelphia Avenue (MD-528) will be designated as a Special Event Zone during the Cruisin’ Ocean City event. Speeds will be reduced in the Special Event Zone and violators will face increased fines.

In April 2018, Governor Larry Hogan signed the Special Event Zone bill into law, which allowed the State Highway Administration, at the request of a local authority, to designate areas on state highways in Worcester County as a special event zone. This reduces established speed limits in the zone and allows a local authority to designate a city-owned road as a special event zone. Fines for violators exceeding posted speed limits are increased in special event zones.

Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected in Ocean City for the 29th Annual Cruisin’ Ocean City event and citizens should expect to see a large police presence. Officers from allied agencies will be assisting the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD), including the Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police.

Officers will be strictly enforcing all traffic laws. Additionally, spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists. Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers, as well as cite drivers for these violations. Further, with high pedestrian traffic expected, pedestrians are urged to Walk Smart! and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change and be sure that drivers see you while crossing.