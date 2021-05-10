Puppy Love in Ocean City

We recently held a contest asking you to share photos of your four legged friend at the beach, and tell us what it means to you to be able to travel with your dog. We’d like to thank you for all your submissions and we’ve put together a collection of some of your entires here.
Sabrina McKulka – This is my girl Nevada, and she comes with me to Ocean city almost everytime, which is many times throughout the year. It doesn’t matter what we are doing, whether walking the boardwalk, enjoying an ice cream and the scenery, or just relaxing together, we always have the best time
Tammi Gavin – she loves the beach!
Shelly Christian….you always gotta enjoy the beach with your best friend…paws in the sand, is the best command.
Krista Hajek – As you can see he’s no small dog so it not easy getting a place to stay with him. But once you met him you can’t help but to fall in love. As they say. He such a gentle giant
Jessica Storck – We love taking a sunrise walk with our dog!
Shelley Leisch – This is my dog and hubby. Our dog is 11 going to be 12 this year and we adopted him from a shelter when he was 7! This was the first time we brought him the the beach and loving everything is an understatement! We don’t take him to many vacation because he is getting older and harder on his bones but I would love to win this to be able to take him to the beach again his first time at the beach was this early spring (atleast with us when it was not too hot) and I would very much love to take him back again!
Bonnie Susan Mittag – This was when she was a puppy during Halloween
Kim Luckert Watson – This was Ace’s first trip to OC. He loved all the attention he got on the boards and loved sitting in the sun
Melinda Lynn Lentz – My Pitt loved the beach. She was a little scared of the waves though.
Ashley Starz – Our sweet addition loves OCMD just as much as we do! He loves playing in the sand, getting his paws wet in the ocean, and taking a bike ride to start the day! It means so much to us that we can enjoy the beach with our furry friend. We would love to win and come visit again!
Julie Lease Long – Our dog loves to stand on the porch of the apt and watch the views in OC
Kristina Strong – We love that Murphy loves OC as much as we do! He travels with us everywhere and I love that he was able to go on the beach and boardwalk when we visited in early April
Brandon Holthaus – Finn was adopted about three years ago. While in the shelter his name was Mario. It wasn’t until we saw him jumping waves like a dolphin did we decide to name him Finn. Finn loves the beach as much as I do!
Kathy Boone – Mother’s Day 2020. Got to spend it in my favorite place with my daughter and my rescue daughter. Will be back for Mother’s Day this weekend!
Kelly R Fenton – His first trip, he had never seen a fire hydrant and was very intrigued but the smells! Lol
Amy Imhoff – My daughter and our pug Norman! He loves riding in the car and walking on the beach 🙂 We love walking at Northside Park and on the boardwalk, Norman loves eating the Thrasher’s fries that fall along the way!
Meg Spencer – My babies love the beach! It’s just so relaxing for everyone!
Sarah Hargett Bae – Buster loves to get sandy paws and dip his toes in the surf
Alisa Campisi Panopoulos – Zeus loves OCMD and his walks on the beach!!
Kelli Metzler – We took our Golden Retriever, Elway, to OC Md with us for our Anniversary trip a few years ago. It was so awesome to see him running and playing on the beach with us! He was definitely in all his glory! That was such an awesome memory made in OC!!
Erin Becraft – All my babies love the beach! It’s so fun to watch my two Bostons chase their sisters down the beach and check out the waves with them. A beach vacation is so much more relaxing when the whole family gets to come.
Martha Emily Hedetniemi – Our dog walking on the beach with my husband.
Melissa Dionne – We love OCMD and always bring our pugs here on vacation with us
Mandy Williams – This is my girl Emmy. She is one of my three children(two of which are human). She is 16 years young!! 🥰 Being able to bring her to OCMD is a deal breaker. She is our family and when she’s not around we feel like a piece of us is missing. She loves the beach and boardwalk. Smelling ALL the smells, the breeze caressing her ears and chasing the gulls are her joy. A trip to OC isn’t the same if the whole family isn’t there. Pics are from three weeks ago. See you all this weekend! ..and of course, Emmy will be there too
Angela Rivas – Banshee loves the beach and the boat in OC! He is a water dog for sure!
Pete Panopoulos – Enjoying the shade with the sound of the ocean in the background!
Cindy Utter – Sirrius in ocean city last year – she loved the beach ❤️ she is family & goes everywhere with me – love her and would love to bring her back
Bess Shane – This is my best friend Faith We love traveling to OC at least once a year. She really enjoys the beach.
Kristen Spencer – We love that Ocean City has pet friendly hotels. Instead of napping on the back patio steps, she was able to relax on an oceanfront balcony and people watch with us!
Melinda Lynn Lentz – My Yorkie also loves the beach and getting all sandy. He was scared of the waves.
Courtney Willey – Eli loves the beach, we love taking him and appreciate that you all allow dogs on your beach and boardwalk. He is a people lover and loves watching the seagulls fly around
Rebecca Lichtenwalner Beil – My Kona loves to visit O C Md. Always a great time.