Photo Friday Winner June 4th 2021

We had an overwhelming response to this weeks Photo Friday Contest!. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. They show rainy days, sunny days, the old and the young, beach, boardwalk, first timers, old timers, and all sorts of memorable moments captured by your phones. This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Sharon Hamm Rollings for this lovely photo of her granddaughter holding the perfect shell on the beach in Ocean City! Congratulations Sharon! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.