Ocean City Christmas Parade Marches Saturday, Dec. 1

65 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, Maryland – (Nov. 26, 2018): It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and in Ocean City there is no exception! With holiday festivities filling up the calendar in December, Ocean City is adding to the holiday cheer with the 36th annual Ocean City Christmas Parade marching along Coastal Highway on Saturday, Dec. 1. The holiday parade starts at 11 a.m. on Old Landing Road and marches northbound in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway to the judges’ stand at 120th Street. The event will feature more than 60 units, including high school bands, antique cars, colorful holiday floats and more.

WBOC television anchors Chris Weimer and Bill Mich will be the Master of Ceremony, providing a play by play of the parade for spectators. Professional judges will review bands and other units in nine categories.

“For 36 years, this parade has been an iconic event for Ocean City, and we are happy to continue a custom that is loved by so many,” said Ocean City Special Events Director Frank Miller.

A post-parade reception will be held by the Carousel Hotel, bringing additional family fun for participants and patrons alike. Festivities at the hotel will begin immediately after the parade and will include half-priced ice skating, a DJ playing continuous holiday music and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. In addition, complimentary winter refreshments will be available.

“We are really excited to continue the holiday celebrations and long-lived tradition of the Ocean City Christmas Parade,” Miller said. “An extra special thanks goes out to our parade sponsors at Carousel Oceanfront Hotel and Condos, Coca-Cola, Dunkin Donuts and Food Lion, for helping us to continue this family tradition in Ocean City.”

Spectators will not be permitted to watch the parade from the median area of Coastal Highway. Motorists are reminded that traffic pattern changes will begin approximately 8 a.m. and traffic congestion and delays should be expected. Also, due to the high volume of pedestrian traffic, everyone is reminded to Walk Smart by using cross walks and crossing with the traffic control signal.