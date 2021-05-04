Ocean City, a Family Tradition!

The Maryland Tourism Coalition set a contest earlier this week asking visitors to Ocean City to tell us about their family vacations, more specifically those that involve multi generational family members. We know generations of families often visit Ocean City each year, sharing the fun and passing on the traditions from one generation to the next. As family members get older, these get-togethers become more precious, and the memories created in Ocean City are something to be treasured. We have here a selection of some of those submissions, and the comments which came along with the photos. Get your tissues ready!
Brandi Snyder Talkington: My family has not missed a summer in OC in over 40 years. My father passed away a few years ago, and this is a picture of our last time in OC all together. Ocean City is our tradition that we continue to carry on, and we can’t wait to be there this summer!
Becky Spangler Doutrich: My grandparents had a house built in OP in the early 80s and my grandmother then had a condo overlooking the beach on 45th St which she always called her happy place. Two summers ago we had a big family reunion vacation with my aunts, uncles, and cousins coming from MD, PA, NC, WI, CA, DC, IL, and NV (5 generations of our family). My grandmother passed away in April 2020 but we are still planning more family time in OC this summer!
Gina Parrish: Our favorite place to vacation since the 1980’s! 4 generations of our girls at the beach.
Tammie Wages Shumaker: My parents always took us kids to Ocean City MD every summer for a week. They are now enjoying a week in OC with their kids, grandkids & great grandkids. It’s the week we all look forward to each year. We love continuing this tradition and making new memories every year. From beach days, bike rentals to mini golf and even renting wave runners. Here is a trip down memory lane as you can see all the grandkids have grown a bit and we now have a great grandchild with a new grand baby to introduce to OC life this year. We can’t wait for our summer vacation in OC this year.
Kayla Schaffer: I have been going to OCMD every summer since 1995 with my parents and grandparents. Now that I have my own family we have continued the family tradition! We love spending family time in OCMD
April Price: We’ve been coming to OC, as a family, for about 20 years. We have been coming the same week, every year, for several years now and LOVE every minute of our stay.
Jackie Amole Collins – My husband and daughter 24 years ago. This one of favorite pics of the 2 of them. He past away in Feb and we miss him terribly. ocean city was our home away from home..so many wonderful memories.
Sherri Baton – Ocean City has been our families vacation destination for over 50 years! Many great memories but unfortunately not many photos taken over the years. This is my dad taken with his only granddaughter in 1992! We had no idea until it was developed the face she was making! Lol
Deborah Weary – Here is a family trip photo to ocmd!! Family is everything and ocean city md helps create life time family memories!! If it’s mini golf or shopping dinner or just relaxing on the beach together your building memories and this is the place for that. To me that’s everything memories last a life time so thank you ocmd we love coming here every year ! Some time hubby and I may even do a short trip like this enjoy some more restaurants and possibly look for a place my daughter can marry here !
Lindsay Funk – In this picture, there are four generations of strong beautiful women. We have been vacationing in OCMD for as long as I can remember. This year we are adding the newest addition to the fourth generation which will complete our tribe of 6 ❤️ Continuing these traditions are what memories are truly made of and they are some of the best memories that I have.
Tiffany Allabaugh – My family shared 2 different trips this year. We went in June with my mother in law and children and then in August my parents,cousins and children shared a wonderful vacation! We come here every year and love sharing memories with each other!
Sandy Umbrell – Every year for the past several years we get our family pictures taken at the Old Time photo places. It is a fun way to celebrate our trip to Ocean City and to mark another year together. I chose this picture because we had done so many, we decided to have our guys dress as the women and us girls to be the guys. However the little boys was having no part of it!! We ( us, our kids and our grandsons) come every year for both spring and fall car shows. Also the Bike week. We love the beach, the boardwalk, the mini golf and all the fun things we can do as a family. Love it here!!
Sandy McDermott Lewis – Hubby and I have celebrated our wedding anniversary st Patrick’s weekend for years in OCMD. One year we decided to make it annual with family . This was us in 2020, our last with poppy, he passed in 2020. We continue the tradition.
Brandie Kresowaty – My husband and I started dating in 98. His family always has vacationed in OCMD- they started taking me. We have had so many wonderful times. He asked me to be his wife on the beach there in 2010- we got married there in 2011. Our kids call it 2nd home. We were just there again this past weekend for a cheer competition and we didn’t want to leave.
Bri Shankle – Even during COVID, we made the best of our vacation, first time ever doing the bonfire on the beach. The memories are all amazing when I think of OC and my family!!
Ashley Nicole – This 2016 wedding is one of many special milestones celebrated in OC! Ocean City has been the home of birthdays, engagements, weddings and anniversaries and so much more in our family!
Celina LeeAnn – This photo doesn’t show the rest of my family, that year we woke up earlier than everyone else for beach sunrise photos. This photo was our first trip to OCMD, and the year we fell in love with the beautiful beach, kind locals, and family friendly boardwalk and area. Covid killed our plans last year, but hopefully this year we’ll be able to come back!
Heather Poore – I started vacationing in OC around 25 years ago with my parents when i was around 5. So many amazing memories, from my little brother needing flown to Delaware due to issues with diabetes in the middle of vacation to years later going on my honeymoon and breaking down on the beach during jeep week and needing family to drive 9 hours to pick us up and finally the year we went together as a family again this time with all of our kids
Jennifer Chiodo Lopez – We have been coming to OC as a family for over 43 years! My parents always brought us and now we bring our parents and our kids, every summer. Some of our best memories. It’s our 2nd home. Really hard to choose 1 pic out of the thousands we have there
Ryan W Finkey – I have been going to OC since I was a little kid. We have always went as a hole family starting with my grand parents. Which we would spend countless hours on the bay fishing for flounder and clams. Now we are more of a boardwalk family. But we do still spend time on the water sting ray hunting or fishing. But all in all Oc means the world to my whole family. Memories always made we would be lost without spending time in such a great city.
Megan Barbieri – Every year we take a vacation with our extended family. We slow down a little bit and are able to enjoy each other. This picture shows cousins, aunts, siblings, grandparents and great grandparents! So many family members are missing from this pic, but this is a special memory for my family. So much has changed since this time, but my kids will always remember being able to play with their “Pop-a-dore” in the Nemo pool at the Seawatch! We have had so many great memories in OCMD over the years!
Casey Moser – my parents honeymoon was in OC, and I’ve been going with my 3 siblings since we were all born. now I take my own kids there with all of us.
Vicki Burnett – Our family loves Ocean City. My kids have enjoyed the beach and now the grandkids enjoy the beach. We took lots of day trips to the beach when I was a single mom, and when I finally had a decent job and could afford it, we finally would come and stay. We have stayed in the same building since 2006. My husband and I got married on the beach a few years ago. We have been coming to the beach together since 2006. Kids and grandkids join when their schedules allow. We love Ocean City!
Connie Gruentzel – I’ve been coming to Ocean City since I was 4 weeks old!! this picture is of me with my first born at 6 weeks old, my father who is the oldest of his siblings and my grandmother who is my father’s mother and a Great grandmother!!! My son is her first great grandbaby!!! we’ve never missed a summer in OC and make multiple trips every year!!
Betsy Shepet – Our family always stays in Ocean City, MD every August. Three generations go to the beach, go out to dinner and go to the boardwalk! We have been doing this for the last 50 years!
Diane Marshall – My husband and I started vacationing in OC in 1979. 42 years later we are still going and last year we took my granddaughter!
Maryjo Todaro Anastasi – My husband and I have spent almost every year there with our children for 30 years. It has become a tradition with generations including the grand kids and fur kids. My husband passed away in January. Although it will be bittersweet to travel there without him it’s one place where our memories are so fulfilled.
Holly Plotts – My fondest memories of childhood vacations are of Ocean City. Now I Iove taking my children to experience the same fun as well. The best times are the trips to OC that include my parents, siblings, and their families. There’s nothing like being reminded of the past while creating new beach memories
Amanda Ludwick – We got married in 2018 on the beach in OC. The beach has always been a part of my family and I’ve passed the love of the ocean down to my children. As my Dad used to say, “you were born with saltwater in your veins”.
Lillie Umberger – Year after year since we were little we came as a family always have always will! Even relatives from Ohio come and go for a week! Our beach ❤️
Linda Bory Phillips – My favorite, 4 of my granddaughters and my great neice Last summer before 4 of them headed to college. Was wonderful to have all of them together with me.
Tiffany Owens – Ocean city has a way to make you feel relaxed and bring the whole family together. Mini golf with uncles, cousins and grandma!
Mary Mossburg – This is not the middle generation but my family goes to ocean city every year! My grandparents, parents, me, and now my children all love ocean city!! It is a summer tradition!
Melissa McFarland Schneider – Here is a picture of me with my mom and great grandmother from 1977. I have been to OC every year for the past 45.
Kendall Abigail Keplinger – Ocean City Maryland is my family’s second home from the mountains. Every summer this is our destination for a week! No desire to go anywhere else but here!!
Joan Gregorowicz Hager – We do a week with kids and grandkids and always have a great time! Hubbie and I try to visit in the Spring/Fall to take in some fishing, bike riding, great food and relaxation. There’s no place like OCMD
Darcy Boscardin Rogers – The top two are me and my sisters almost 20 years apart! The bottom two are our children last year!! Carrying on the annual OCMD vacation legacy!!!
Heather Morgan – My husband and I have been going to ocean city for years and last year I finally got to take my mom. 3 generations, going to the place my daughter and I love. This year we hope to take my husband’s mother so we can do another 3 generations picture.
Katelyn Savrock – 4 generations enjoying your town. So much so family bought a condo so we can continue on our family tradition!
Bridget Campbell – Family evening for the sunset. My step-daughter, her boyfriend, my two sons, my two grandsons and myself!! I try to get out to Ocean City a couple times a year!! Love it there and all my boys out there!!
Matt Neace – My wife has visited Ocean City with her parents for years. When we met we took our first trip together and when we had our daughter we all took a trip together. Here are my in-laws with my daughter during her first visit to Ocean City.
Karna Cutolo – As part of the family…we too do the annual OCMD with Darcy Boscardin Rogers and the rest of our group…it is a much love tradition we have carried on for years. Can’t wait ’til Aug!! See you soon OC!