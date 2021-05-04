Ocean City, a Family Tradition!

The Maryland Tourism Coalition set a contest earlier this week asking visitors to Ocean City to tell us about their family vacations, more specifically those that involve multi generational family members. We know generations of families often visit Ocean City each year, sharing the fun and passing on the traditions from one generation to the next. As family members get older, these get-togethers become more precious, and the memories created in Ocean City are something to be treasured. We have here a selection of some of those submissions, and the comments which came along with the photos. Get your tissues ready!