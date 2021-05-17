Love is in the fresh, salty air…

Love always seems to be in the salty air in Ocean City. It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day for people come here and not just fall in love with the town, but fall in love with each other too. Recently, we asked people on Facebook to share their romantic stories of Ocean City and each other, and here we have a selection of their posts. Enjoy! 💞
Henrietta Huebschman – Yup…a couple of 66 year olds at MR Ducks! Isnt love grand? Married 47 years and have been coming to OC for vacations since 1973!! We love that wonderful feeling once we drive over the RT 50 Bridge….all our worries are left behind and good times and great memories made each visit!
Real TJ – Two years ago, my wife and I were able to celebrate our 20th anniversary by renewing our vows in front of close friends right on the bay at 61st St. May 28th, 2019 was a very special day among the 22 years of happiness…with Katie Marie
Britt Elizabeth – Ocean City is where my fiancé and I took our first vacation. It was on the beach at sunset where he kissed me passionately and told me “I love you” for the first time. I still remember my heart roaring like the tide when I heard it. Since then OC has been our haven, where passion always seems to find us.
Sharita Tanner – Here is a picture wayyyyyyy back when of my hubs & I strolling down the boardwalk! We love all our adventures and times spent in OC!! Just out sightseeing and enjoying our day . We have been going for many years now.
Kallie Pugh – The whole time we have been together, one of our favorite things to do is catching the early sunrises or the beautiful sunsets in OC. An opportunity like this would give us a chance to soak up every second while enjoying quality time at a wonderful hotel.
Christina Kemmerer Franco – We absolutely love going to Ocean City. It’s definitely a place that never gets old. There is always something to do there. We usually go over my husband’s birthday 🎂 and celebrate 🍾 there. It’s our favorite vacation spot. We can’t wait to come back and have our 9 month son enjoy his first trip to the beach.
Chelsea Ashcraft – We love Oc.. We have be talking about renewing our vows. Would love to do it on the beach! We have been together for 15 years and never got a honeymoon.
Britt Jones Renner – Our last trip to OC together in September 2020 was cut short when we got the call that my fiance’s brother had passed away unexpectedly. He was 41 and we were devastated. This picture was taken the night before that dreaded call. He is my rock and I hope I was his during the toughest time of his life……. This picture is God’s beauty and that is who got us through…..
Susan Mariano-Clayton – My husband and I here at Shenanigans a few years ago married 27 years. I love my Ocean City!! We live in MD only 2.5 hrs away. We go on vacation every year with family. And lots of day trips! Ocean City warms my sole. Thank you
Holly Weston Kennedy – Spending our anniversary/my birthday at the beach
Stephanie Lynn – My fiance proposed to me this past August on Assateague ❤️ Ocean City has been my family’s vacation spot since my mom was a kid, and the tradition will live on for our future family!
Heather Woods – My husband and I celebrating our 30th anniversary. We love OC.
Sara Shetler Nicholson – My husband and I were married at the end of the pier in August 2013. Ocean city was his families vacation spot when he was a kid and I’m so glad that he shared it with me as I had never gone prior to meeting him. We now share it with our family. It’s our happy place!!
Phyllis Martin – Married 32 years just spent the weekend closest to that mile stone in April enjoying on the edge at the clarion. Picture is Special moment on the board walk since I now have a hard time walking with bad legs. We have been visiting with our children for years lots of memories at frontiertown , hotels with them and hotel time for just the two of us . We’ve enjoyed most major holidays with you . We even visited during hurricanes hubby always said unless they shut down the bay bridge I’m on my way. Would love to live in oc after retiring.
Kimberly Ann Martin-Peletsky – This is my husband and I in Ocean City last year for our 21st wedding anniversary. The weather was absolutely beautiful and had the moon in the background for our picture.
Claire Rowley – My boyfriend and I have been together for 7 years and have vacationed to Ocean City every year since we’ve been together. Being highschool sweethearts, Ocean City was the first vacation we ever took together with his family. We go every year and explore more and more of the town every year we go. This beach town hold so many memories for us
Jennifer Eck – My husband proposed to me 6/19/14 on the beach and TODAY we celebrate our five year wedding anniversary. This would be such an awesome treat as the beach holds such a special place to us
Jessica Lynn – My husband Timothy Snyder proposed to me at the Winterfest of Lights 12-2-11. We always had fun trips to OC but this one was absolutely the best. OC holds so many special memories and keeps us coming back!
Becky Allen – My most memorable moment was marrying the love of my life behind the hotel on the beach in OC MD!
Wanda Messer – Celebrating our 42nd anniversary. Beautiful…oceanfront room…Springfest…went early yesterday so it wasn’t too crowded. My husband bought me a beautiful bell chime for our anniversary. Had an amazing bloody mary from the crabcake factory and just had breakfast on our balcony. Soo Relaxing!
Kali Anthony – My husband proposed august 2018 where he had a scopes photographer meet us around 5pm. I thought it was just a regular photo shoot. It was awesome and the greatest moment!
Stevie Gustafson – My husband and i were married on the beach in OC in 2007 and have spent many anniversaries there! We had to cancel our anniversary trip last year due to covid but will be returning in June to celebrate our 14th anniversary on the beach with our daughters and cousins
Cindy Sechler – We go to Ocean City Md every year for vacation!! It is our favorite place to go and meet up with our boys and have a great time! We love it there!
Barbara Drop Koszka – My husband and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary in Ocean City last summer. We love vacationing in OC every year. From watching the sun rise when we arrive, to our morning walks and breakfasts on the boardwalk, to our days relaxing by the water, to our evenings out and about…..Ocean City is our favorite place to be!
Marie Bitzel – Our first vacation spot as a couple; our favorite vacation spot; and the spot where he asked and I said “yes”! We love Ocean City, and would love a trip to our favorite place to just enjoy us!
Becky Baechle – My Husband made me feel so special surprised me by having the hotel staff set this up in our room while we were out to dinner!
Julie Lease Long – My love and I enjoy our time together in OC! Every couple needs some “us” time so we always choose the Beach for our “relaxing” get away. From early morning walks on the beach, shopping on the Boardwalk, Dinner on the Bay, to watching the Sunset this is our “Happy” Place. Every couple needs to take a “time out” of their busy everyday life to enjoy the “love” each other share. Cheers to OC we’ll see you soon!
Erin Becraft – We have been traveling to Ocean City since we started dating nearly 20 years ago! We have grown with the city.
Jennifer Updyke Friedline – Married the love of my life in Oc. Even after breaking my leg 3 days before nothing would stop me from getting married in our favorite place!!
Dawn Rompilla – September 2018, had our Honeymoon. Stayed at the Dunes for a week. Had lots of fun beating my hubby in miniature golf all week long…
Joseph M. Price – My wife and I got married at the inlet 5 years ago in August. I proposed to her on the beach 6 years ago near 12th street, with a message in a bottle. Ocean City will always have a special place in our hearts. We started vacationing there in 2004, and will always be back.
Christina Githens – My husband & I got married 30 years ago this August and we came to Ocean City for our Honeymoon ( we both love OC so it was perfect)
Tonya Farmer – My hubby and I just celebrated our anniversary in OC. Travel to us is a must. We take weekend hikes in the many state parks Maryland has to offer, we take kids to historic put stops and always make time to try new places. 8 years together and some of our best memories are our travels along the way.
Jayme Hill – My husband and I walked into the Captains Table off the boardwalk! We make this our best go to restaurant when we visit! The best! Such fond memories! Hope COVID is done soon! We want our freedoms back!
Jaret Lear – My wife and I come to OC like every couple months for a getaway and we always celebrate our anniversary and valentine’s day down there. This picture was last summer at Ropewalk. Beautiful evening with my beautiful bride!
Michelle Ann – Celebrating our first anniversary in Ocean City expecting twin boys.
Tiffany Owens – My husband and I had our honeymoon in ocean city and now we celebrate our anniversary there every year!
Brandy Pinder – Winter fest light show this past December. It was a walk through and simply gorgeous. We love visiting Ocean City. Lots of great memories to make.
Katie Marie – Definitely our Happy Place. We all love OC in the summer, but we also love visiting in the off season too. Winterfest of Lights is a must on our annual OC schedule. And if you and your main squeeze are really adventurous try Santa Con and the Penguin Swim! LOVE + FUN = HAPPINESS
Rachel Jones – I’ve been lucky enough to vacation almost every year of my life down the ocean and so I was so happy to be able to spend my honeymoon at my favorite place that holds so many wonderful memories