Tropical Storm Elsa Predicted to Bring Wind and Rain to Ocean City

0 Shares Email

(July 8, 2021): Ocean City Emergency Services is continuing to monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Elsa. Currently, the effects of the storm are expected to be in the Ocean City area beginning in the afternoon Thursday, July 8 through Friday, July 9.

Tropical Storm Elsa’s Projected Impact on Ocean City

Tropical force winds above 40 mph are expected, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph. Based on the current track, Ocean City could see 2-4 inches of rain and minor flooding. The potential for tornados across southeast Maryland and Virginia is possible this afternoon into tonight. The Town of Ocean City has begun completing pre-storm action items, including closing the seawall and removing items from the beach. Strong winds and large waves will also create hazardous marine conditions. Beachgoers are reminded to swim only when the lifeguards are on duty. Residents are encouraged to begin securing outdoor furniture, grills, and waters vessels and prepare for power outages.

Events in Ocean City for Thursday Cancelled

Tonight’s downtown Drone Show, Beach Dance Party and Sunset Park Party Night have been canceled. Additional storm-related updates will be posted on various websites, social media outlets, and through the Emergency Alert System.

Stay Updated with OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com will be updating our site and our Facebook page throughout the storm.

Watch the Storm from OceanCity.com’s Live Webcams on the beach and on the bay

Sign up for Alerts with the Town

City Wide Emergency Alerts: Citizens can sign up for emergency alerts by visiting: https://oceancitymd. gov/enews and subscribing to “City Wide Emergency Alerts.”

Know Your Zone

The Town of Ocean City’s Emergency Services personnel will be working closely with local and state representatives to provide citizens with timely, accurate, and essential information before, during, and after the storm. Citizens are encouraged to Know Your Zone and Division and be prepared for any impact the storm may have on Ocean City. To begin preparing, citizens should build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan. For more information regarding storm preparedness, please visit http://www.ready.gov/ hurricanes .

The featured image is a screenshot from the WBOC weather app.