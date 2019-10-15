Halloween Parties in Ocean City, Maryland For Kids & Adults
Halloween for Kids in OC
Halloween is a a fantastic family night, and if you want to enhance the experience for your little ones, here are your opportunities:
Oct 19
Oct 26
OCtoberfest: Great Pumpkin Race
Oct 27
Oct 31
Halloween Movie Night at the Berlin Library – Hocus Pocus
Halloween for Adults in OC
Halloween caught your fancy when you were young, and you never lost the drive to cloak yourself in another personality since. Alas, at some point between middle school and high school, you were told you were just too old for trick-or-treating. Fear not, all those trying hard at adulting but still love costumes, Ocean City has you covered. Grab your toga from college or your newest cosplay outfit your wore to Comic Con!
Oct 25
Burley Oak Costume Party and candy Drive
Seacrets Official Pre-party for OCtoberfest (no costumes)
Oct 26
Halloween Party & Costume Contest at Seacrets
Oct 27
Oct 31
Halloween Party at Pickles Pub