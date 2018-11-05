Guide to Thanksgiving in Ocean City 2018

285 Shares +1 Share Email

🦃Let’s talk turkey: Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, and now’s the time to make your holiday plans. Whether you’re cooking the family feast, traveling out of town, taking a long weekend vacation for the holiday or doing more of a “stay-cation” kind of thing, we hope your Thanksgiving is absolutely fabulous.

If you plan on spending some time in Ocean City, here’s a quick little guide featuring some of the best holiday buffets and feasts in town (not everyone can be a cook, and I count myself among those people), plus a few meal-inclusive holiday packages for travelers, and festive events for the holiday week.

Restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

These are the restaurants that will feature special Thanksgiving buffets and dinners for the holiday, but some additional restaurants may be open with their regular menus (like Billy’s Sub Shop, opening at 3 p.m. on the holiday). Just be sure to call ahead to make sure, and if you are thinking about doing dinner at any of these locations below, reservations are always a good idea.

We’ll keep this list updated, so check back soon.

28th Street Pit & Pub – The Pit & Pub will be open on Thanksgiving with an AYCE buffet from 12 – 6 p.m. The bar will remain open all night.

Captain’s Table – The nautical restaurant *inside the Courtyard by Marriott on 15th Street will be open for a Thanksgiving buffet from 1 – 8 p.m. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner featuring a turkey carving station and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Dunes Manor – Thanksgiving dinner at the Dunes is more than a dinner — it’s an entire feast! Reservations are strongly encouraged at the Dunes’ Thanksgiving buffet, which includes salads and fruit, soups, a seafood station, a carving station, seafood entrees, traditional accompaniments and desserts.

The Embers – Enjoy The Embers’ Thanksgiving Buffet or their carry-out feast, if you’d rather spend the holiday at home with a delicious meal. Buffet items include the traditional Thanksgiving staples with additional seafood options to make every Marylander’s dream come true.

Grand Hotel – Thanksgiving dinner at the Grand Hotel is a three-course meal that includes butternut squash, squash and beets, cranberry-stuffed turkey breast and the chef’s selection for dessert. Stop by between 1 and 6 p.m. for their deliciously grand holiday spread.

Greene Turtle – The Original Greene Turtle on 116th Street will be open from 12 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving day, serving a full Thanksgiving meal for $12.95.

Harpoon Hanna’s – Hanna’s is famously open 365 days a year, and on Thanksgiving their hours are 11 a.m to 1 a.m. Dinner includes turkey and gravy, honey baked ham, dumplings, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and pumpkin pie, plus fresh-baked bread and cranberry muffins.

Handy tip!: While many of these businesses may not be open for the holiday, we do have an almost-exhaustive list of what’s open during the off-season in Ocean City.

Thanksgiving hotel packages

Clarion Resort – The Clarion’s Thanksgiving package includes two or three nights’ oceanview accommodations with late checkout, and a Thanksgiving holiday buffet dinner for two in Horizons or the Crystal Ballroom.

Princess Royale – Two Thanksgiving buffets are included in the Princess’ holiday package, which also features a two-night stay in an oceanview or poolview suite. The buffet includes all your traditional Thanksgiving fare plus kid-friendly options, and live entertainment. There’s also a buffet-only option for those who want to eat without staying overnight.

Special events and festivities

The #1 thing you’re going to have to do when you’re in town for Thanksgiving is, of course, check out Winterfest of Lights. Winterfest 2018 starts Thursday before Thanksgiving is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the New Year. It’s definitely more of a Christmas celebration, but we won’t tell anyone if you take the festive tram ride through Northside Park before Thanksgiving rolls around. Santa will still be there regardless.

Come to town a little early for the Light Up Downtown Fest the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 17. The festival in downtown Ocean City features holiday shopping, kids’ crafts, games and prizes, live music, a visit from Santa and a tree-lighting ceremony. Best of all, it’s totally free.

The day after Thanksgiving is the annual Holiday Shopper’s Fair at the Convention Center. For the entire weekend, you can peruse aisles of unique and handmade merchandise, and get all your Christmas shopping out of the way before December even arrives. Weekend admission is $3.

Other things-to-do

Enjoy a peaceful, quiet beach… Head up to Berlin, a town that embodies festive charm and coziness during every season but especially during the holidays… Run, jog, slowly stroll or walk your pets on the Boardwalk… It only takes a little creativity to find something to do in Ocean City every day of your off-season vacation. But if you’re still stumped, we have a few more ideas:

