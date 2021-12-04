CONTRASTING RENTAL MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES

There is a new way of handling weekly beach vacation rentals in Ocean City. Gone are the days of requiring a yearly commitment from condo owners each fall. New companies in town are offering a life time commitment, a marriage of property owners and their “rental agent”. All stress of property ownership is transferred to the rental company.

While a cancellation is possible, the 60-90 day expiration clause definitely makes the divorce much more difficult. Especially since the owner will be required to honor any rentals that may occur during the time until the cancellation takes effect.

Further, since reservations may be accepted for years to come, the need to relist each year is eliminated. These companies are not limited to the current year. Reservations may be accepted for 2022, 2023, 2024 or even further in the future. The owner would be required to honor those rentals, even if the listing was cancelled, as long as the reservation occurred prior to the date the cancellation takes effect..

Moreover, those pesky outdated properties are no longer a problem. The rental company decides what items the rental property may be lacking and will decorate as they wish. The lock is changed and an electronic lock is installed to allow for distance check in.

Basically the unit is fully managed by the rental company and is no longer of concern to the owner of the property. The number of weeks the proprietor may occupy his own unit is unclear, but their agency will allow some time for owners, if at all possible. This is most advantageous for those owners that take the same weeks every year.

Rates are also set by the rental companies, as a true one stop shop! Most of the “agents” (hereinafter referred to as “representatives”) with these companies are not licensed by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. This would avoid the need for those boring continuing education classes. This also removes the need to know, understand, or abide by The Code of Ethics.

Tenant refunds would no longer be of concern to owners. The rental company will make the determination whether they feel a tenant should be reimbursed for any inconveniences that may occur and the owner is billed accordingly. Damage? No worry, the repair work will be completed and you will see the charge on your statements.

Condo owners are also paid differently with these companies. No longer will the tiresome monthly statements be received with a portion of the tenants first deposit. Instead, the entire rental money (minus commission, repairs and/or refunds) is paid after the tenant departs, often months after the original reservation is made. This makes sense to keep the money in the hands of the rental company for all those months in case the tenant needs to be reimbursed, or cancels their stay.

What’s more, even if the representative is speaking from such places as India or the Philippines, the representative always speaks English!

This new manner of conducting rental programs is very exciting! However, there are a couple of old fashioned, licensed REALTORS that will maintain their tried and true rental practices. After 38 years in rentals, this licensed Real Estate Agent will be one of those that will still be operating as usual.

Our owners will set their own rates. We are happy to make suggestions, but we feel the right to that decision belongs to the person whose name is on the deed of that unit.

Our owners will decide which weeks they want to use and which they want to rent out.

Our owners will decide how they wish to decorate their units

Our owner’s locks will not be changed, a licensed Real Estate Agent will personally greet each vacationer, no long-distance check ins unless requested by the owner.

Our owners will receive a monthly statement for any month where activity occurred.

Our owners will decide if a tenant deserves a refund.

Our owners will be able to reach the same agent every time they call.

There isn’t a right or wrong, as to which services and duties each company provides, it is simply a matter of preference. In line with “old dogs learning new tricks”, I, in company with some other fine local real estate companies, am staying with the comfortable, old fashion way of handling rentals here at Beach Real Estate.