Discover the Best Restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland
Looking for the best restaurants in Ocean City, MD? You’re in the right place. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, family-friendly dining, romantic date night spots, or lively bars with unbeatable happy hours, we’ve curated the ultimate guide to the best Ocean City restaurants — all in one place.
From Boardwalk classics to bayside gems, our listings include Best of Ocean City® winners, local favorites, and top-rated spots loved by visitors and locals alike. Plus, many of these restaurants offer exclusive discounts through our Coastal Craft Crawl and OC Orange Crush Trail — just for booking your stay on hotels.oceancity.com.
Hungry yet? Scroll down to explore by category or scroll more to get top picks by cuisine, vibe, or location — and make your next Ocean City meal one to remember.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Ocean City MD
There’s no better place for fresh seafood than Ocean City, Maryland. From waterfront crab houses to upscale dining rooms serving seared scallops and local oysters, OCMD is a paradise for seafood lovers. Whether you’re craving a classic Maryland crab cake, steamed shrimp, or a signature seafood boil, these local restaurants deliver coastal flavors you won’t forget. Many are Best of Ocean City® winners — and several offer unbeatable views of the bay or ocean. Dive in and discover your next favorite meal.
Visit Delmarva Boil Company and get free shrimp when you show your coupon from your hotel reservation on OceanCity.com.
Family-Friendly Places to Eat in Ocean City
Traveling with kids? Ocean City is full of family-friendly restaurants that serve up great food in fun, welcoming settings. Whether you’re looking for a casual pizza place near the Boardwalk, an all-you-can-eat buffet, or a bayside spot with live music and space for the kids to play, you’ll find it here.
Families love Dead Freddies Island Grill for its playground and bayside views.
The Dough Roller serves pizza and pancakes that even the pickiest eaters enjoy.
Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant is a hit for casual Italian favorites.
Date Night Dining in Ocean City
Planning a romantic evening? These Ocean City restaurants are perfect for date night, with cozy settings, craft cocktails, and stunning views. Enjoy dinner at a rooftop bar with a sunset over the bay, or book a table at one of OC’s fine dining establishments known for elevated menus and wine lists.
Spain Wine Bar, located on a rooftop, is perfect for a sunset toast.
The Hobbit offers fine dining with floor-to-ceiling bayfront views.
Fager’s Island is a long-time favorite with nightly sunsets and signature drinks.
Top Bars & Happy Hours in OCMD
Ocean City is home to some of the best happy hours on the East Coast. Whether you’re into local craft beer, signature crushes, or creative cocktails, these bars and restaurants serve it all — often with live music and unbeatable views.
Follow the Coastal Craft Crawl for $5 local beers at breweries like Backshore Brewing Co. and The Other One Brewing.
Join the OC Orange Crush Trail and get $5 crushes at Fish Tales, Macky’s Bayside, and more.
Best of Ocean City® 2025 Restaurant Winners
Every year, Ocean City locals and visitors vote for their favorite places to eat in the Best of Ocean City® awards — and this year’s winners truly stand out. From best breakfast and seafood to top pizza and fine dining, these restaurants earned their spot based on real votes and loyal customers. Look for the Best of Ocean City badge on listings below to see which restaurants won big in 2025.