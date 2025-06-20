82.4 F
Ocean City
top restaurants in ocean city maryland

Discover the Best Restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland

Looking for the best restaurants in Ocean City, MD? You’re in the right place. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, family-friendly dining, romantic date night spots, or lively bars with unbeatable happy hours, we’ve curated the ultimate guide to the best Ocean City restaurants — all in one place.

From Boardwalk classics to bayside gems, our listings include Best of Ocean City® winners, local favorites, and top-rated spots loved by visitors and locals alike. Plus, many of these restaurants offer exclusive discounts through our Coastal Craft Crawl and OC Orange Crush Trail — just for booking your stay on hotels.oceancity.com.

Hungry yet? Scroll down to explore by category or scroll more to get top picks by cuisine, vibe, or location — and make your next Ocean City meal one to remember.

Best Seafood Restaurants in Ocean City MD

There’s no better place for fresh seafood than Ocean City, Maryland. From waterfront crab houses to upscale dining rooms serving seared scallops and local oysters, OCMD is a paradise for seafood lovers. Whether you’re craving a classic Maryland crab cake, steamed shrimp, or a signature seafood boil, these local restaurants deliver coastal flavors you won’t forget. Many are Best of Ocean City® winners — and several offer unbeatable views of the bay or ocean. Dive in and discover your next favorite meal.

Explore more Ocean City seafood restaurants

 

captains table oc muscles logo 768x515

Captain’s Table

15th Street and Boardwalk, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
Angler 768x501

Angler Restaurant and Bar

312 Talbot St, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
2025 Best of Ocean City Winner
290103386 893061904980319 25720482758352501 n 768x573

Harrison’s Harbor Watch Restaurant & Raw Bar

806 S. Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
432948063 398314719808120 184728101816485573 n 768x923

District 24

2305 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
2 768x768

Delmarva Boil Co

14308 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
Family-Friendly Places to Eat in Ocean City

Traveling with kids? Ocean City is full of family-friendly restaurants that serve up great food in fun, welcoming settings. Whether you’re looking for a casual pizza place near the Boardwalk, an all-you-can-eat buffet, or a bayside spot with live music and space for the kids to play, you’ll find it here.

Browse all kid-friendly dining in Ocean City

1886 scoops2

Scoops Ice Cream

Grand Hotel and Spa, 2100 Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
IMG 3321 768x576

Billy’s Sub Shop

13902 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
1540 dough roller 41

The Dough Roller on 41st

4100 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
270592284 4664496240264498 6340072911121336100 n 768x513

Dogfish Head Brewpub

320 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Area:
311466934 10159484580733220 5947417018711486724 n 768x576

Reef 118 Oceanfront Restaurant

11700 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
Date Night Dining in Ocean City

Planning a romantic evening? These Ocean City restaurants are perfect for date night, with cozy settings, craft cocktails, and stunning views. Enjoy dinner at a rooftop bar with a sunset over the bay, or book a table at one of OC’s fine dining establishments known for elevated menus and wine lists.

  • Spain Wine Bar, located on a rooftop, is perfect for a sunset toast.

  • The Hobbit offers fine dining with floor-to-ceiling bayfront views.

  • Fager’s Island is a long-time favorite with nightly sunsets and signature drinks.

Discover romantic restaurants in Ocean City

coral reef cafe 768x515

Coral Reef Restaurant & Bar

1701 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
2025 Best of Ocean City Winner
290103386 893061904980319 25720482758352501 n 768x573

Harrison’s Harbor Watch Restaurant & Raw Bar

806 S. Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
sellos6 768x768

Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar

9802 Golf Course Rd, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
292129974 383593493871601 8021368323348436208 n

Spain Wine Bar

13 St. Louis Ave,, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
Top Bars & Happy Hours in OCMD

Ocean City is home to some of the best happy hours on the East Coast. Whether you’re into local craft beer, signature crushes, or creative cocktails, these bars and restaurants serve it all — often with live music and unbeatable views.

See all bars and happy hours in Ocean City

Angler 768x501

Angler Restaurant and Bar

312 Talbot St, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
2025 Best of Ocean City Winner
IMG 0582 768x576

Seacrets

117 49th St, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
28th pit and pub

28th Street Pit & Pub

28th street, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
448741004 17906858984986727 3731567461877941443 n

Tipsy Taco

807 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, Maryland
Area:
Best of Ocean City® 2025 Restaurant Winners

Every year, Ocean City locals and visitors vote for their favorite places to eat in the Best of Ocean City® awards — and this year’s winners truly stand out. From best breakfast and seafood to top pizza and fine dining, these restaurants earned their spot based on real votes and loyal customers. Look for the Best of Ocean City badge on listings below to see which restaurants won big in 2025.

 
