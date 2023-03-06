Beat the Weather Blues: Enjoy These 9 Indoor Pools in Ocean City, MD Hotels

If you’re planning a trip to Ocean City, MD, you might be wondering where you can find hotels with indoor pools. Fortunately, there are many great options in the area so guests can swim and relax no matter what the weather is like outside. Let’s explore some of the best hotels with indoor pools in Ocean City, MD.
The Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites is a luxurious hotel located right on the beach in Ocean City. The hotel features a large indoor pool with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of the ocean. The swimming pool is located within a large atrium surrounded by tables. 32 Palm Lounge borders the indoor pool and drinks or light fare can be enjoyed poolside.
The Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort is another excellent option for travelers looking for an indoor pool. The hotel has a four-story Tropical Atrium, Olympic-sized indoor pool, and there is also a poolside bar where guests can order drinks and snacks.
The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Ocean City is a family-friendly hotel that offers a range of amenities, including an indoor pool. The pool area features an indoor heated pool and a fully-equipped gym for guests to enjoy.
The Grand Hotel is a popular hotel located on the boardwalk in Ocean City. The hotel features a large pool, and there is also a game room and a fitness center to keep you busy.
The Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City is a great option for travelers looking for a hotel with an indoor pool. The hotel’s indoor pool area features a large pool, with windows overlook the bay. There is also a complimentary breakfast buffet for guests to enjoy each morning.
The Carousel Hotel is a popular choice for families visiting Ocean City. The hotel features a large indoor pool complex, complete with hot tub, sauna, and fitness center. The Carousel Hotel also offers a range of family-friendly activities, including an ice skating rink, a game room, and a movie theater.
Another great hotel with an indoor pool in Ocean City is the Ocean City Fontainebleau. This oceanfront hotel features an indoor pool that’s open year-round, as well as a hot tub and a sauna. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s beach access, onsite fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights and on-site restaurant and bar.
Home2 Suites on the bayside offers modern amenities and a convenient location. The hotel features an indoor pool area with a pool and hot tub, as well as a fitness center and outdoor patio area. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary breakfast and fully-equipped suites.
The Fenwick Inn is located bayside in North Ocean City, MD, and offers a great value for visitors. The hotel has recently been remodeled and features a heated indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and Splash Pad. There’s also an on-site restaurant and bar, as well as a game room and fitness center.
There you have it, Ocean City, MD, is an excellent destination for tourists looking for a beach vacation with the added benefit of indoor pools in hotels. Whether you’re traveling with family or looking for a luxurious getaway, there is an indoor pool option for you. So pack your bags, grab your swimsuit, and get ready to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer!