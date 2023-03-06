Beat the Weather Blues: Enjoy These 9 Indoor Pools in Ocean City, MD Hotels

The Fenwick Inn is located bayside in North Ocean City, MD, and offers a great value for visitors. The hotel has recently been remodeled and features a heated indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and Splash Pad. There’s also an on-site restaurant and bar, as well as a game room and fitness center.

There you have it, Ocean City, MD, is an excellent destination for tourists looking for a beach vacation with the added benefit of indoor pools in hotels. Whether you’re traveling with family or looking for a luxurious getaway, there is an indoor pool option for you. So pack your bags, grab your swimsuit, and get ready to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer!