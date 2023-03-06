43.5 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
FamilyOcean City HotelsOcean City Accommodations

Beat the Weather Blues: Enjoy These 9 Indoor Pools in Ocean City, MD Hotels

Anne Neely
By Anne Neely
0
5

If you’re planning a trip to Ocean City, MD, you might be wondering where you can find hotels with indoor pools. Fortunately, there are many great options in the area so guests can swim and relax no matter what the weather is like outside. Let’s explore some of the best hotels with indoor pools in Ocean City, MD.

1
Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites

Hilton-indoor-heated-pool
Hilton’s indoor heated pool

The Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites is a luxurious hotel located right on the beach in Ocean City. The hotel features a large indoor pool with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of the ocean. The swimming pool is located within a large atrium surrounded by tables. 32 Palm Lounge borders the indoor pool and drinks or light fare can be enjoyed poolside.

2
Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort

Princess Royale’s indoor pool

The Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort is another excellent option for travelers looking for an indoor pool. The hotel has a four-story Tropical Atrium, Olympic-sized indoor pool, and there is also a poolside bar where guests can order drinks and snacks.

3
Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Ocean City

holiday-inn-hotel-suites-ocean-city-indoor-pool
Holiday Inn Hotel Suites Indoor Pool

The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Ocean City is a family-friendly hotel that offers a range of amenities, including an indoor pool. The pool area features an indoor heated pool and a fully-equipped gym for guests to enjoy.

4
Grand Hotel Ocean City

grand-indoor-pool
Grand Hotel indoor pool

The Grand Hotel is a popular hotel located on the boardwalk in Ocean City. The hotel features a large pool, and there is also a game room and a fitness center to keep you busy.

5
Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City

Residence-Inn
Residence Inn indoor pool

The Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City is a great option for travelers looking for a hotel with an indoor pool. The hotel’s indoor pool area features a large pool, with windows overlook the bay. There is also a complimentary breakfast buffet for guests to enjoy each morning.

6
Carousel Hotel

Carousel_Indoor-pool
Carousel’s Indoor Pool

The Carousel Hotel is a popular choice for families visiting Ocean City. The hotel features a large indoor pool complex, complete with hot tub, sauna, and fitness center. The Carousel Hotel also offers a range of family-friendly activities, including an ice skating rink, a game room, and a movie theater.

7
Ocean City Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau-Indoor-Pool
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort Indoor Pool

Another great hotel with an indoor pool in Ocean City is the Ocean City Fontainebleau. This oceanfront hotel features an indoor pool that’s open year-round, as well as a hot tub and a sauna. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s beach access, onsite fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights and on-site restaurant and bar. 

8
Home2 Suites

Home2-Suites-indoor-pool
Home2 Suites indoor pool

Home2 Suites on the bayside offers modern amenities and a convenient location. The hotel features an indoor pool area with a pool and hot tub, as well as a fitness center and outdoor patio area. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary breakfast and fully-equipped suites.

9
Fenwick Inn

Fenwick-Inn-pool
Fenwick Inn indoor pool

The Fenwick Inn is located bayside in North Ocean City, MD, and offers a great value for visitors. The hotel has recently been remodeled and features a heated indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and Splash Pad. There’s also an on-site restaurant and bar, as well as a game room and fitness center.

There you have it, Ocean City, MD, is an excellent destination for tourists looking for a beach vacation with the added benefit of indoor pools in hotels. Whether you’re traveling with family or looking for a luxurious getaway, there is an indoor pool option for you. So pack your bags, grab your swimsuit, and get ready to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer!

Previous article
Our Wintertime Thrush – The Hermit Thrush
Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,872FollowersFollow
505SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND