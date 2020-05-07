Bayside Boat Rentals Giveaway
We know many of you are missing Ocean City and can’t wait to get back here, and get back on the water. That is why we are bringing you a new contest! Now that the Governor has given watercraft rentals the go ahead to open for the summer, Bayside Boat Rentals are busy getting things ready for when you are allowed to visit Ocean City again.
Win a FREE 2 Hour Pontoon Boat Rental!
Our friends at Bayside Boat Rentals want to give you a free 2 hour pontoon boat rental to use when Ocean City opens back up, just for being their fan. For your chance to win, like the Bayside Boat Rentals Facebook page and you’re automatically qualified for our random drawing. If you are already a Bayside Boat Rentals fan, like our facebook page and our contests post for your chance to win! Winner will be randomly drawn and announced May 15th.
Bayside Boat Rentals are located on 53rd Street and the bay, and are family owned and operated since 1999. Their fleet of pontoon boats consists of only top quality manufacturers, capable of holding all of your friends and family. All pontoon boats come with a shade canopy and allow you to easily crab, fish, picnic, swim or dock at your favorite waterside restaurant. Free pontoon boat rental good when Ocean City opens back up to visitors during the 2020 season. Contest runs from May 7th until May 14th 2020.
Good luck and keep Ocean City Dreaming!