8 Things to Do on A Rainy Day in Ocean City, Maryland

Activities in Ocean City When Weather Dampens Beach Time

When you wake up in Ocean City, most people want a sunny day, but when you see rain, don’t worry. There are lots of things to do on a rainy day in Ocean City, Maryland.

From adventurous activities to relaxing pursuits, Ocean City offers a perfect day for everyone, despite a change in the weather.

1. Carry-Out Cuisine

Fortunately, restaurants offer plentiful options. As rain pours down, everybody loves to eat. Try getting take-out to enjoy your food in your room with an angry, stormy ocean from your hotel’s balcony. Order spicy wings at the Original Greene Turtle, a seafood feast at Harpoon Hanna’s, or a Maryland specialty at Crabs To Go. While you are under an umbrella, order from Pickles Pub or Anthony’s Liquor for some beer, pizza, sandwiches, and more! Once you get back to your room, lay out a blanket and have an indoor picnic fit for family time and s’mores on the stovetop. You can also enjoy food outdoors at some of the favorite Ocean City restaurants, many have covers and you won’t get wet. The Angler is a great place to listen to live music, under cover but still outside. Restaurants are also open at 50% capacity for indoor dining.

2. Bowling Bash and Indoor Golf

Rather than a strike of lightning, any visitor can get a strike while bowling at Alley Oops. To ensure safety, the restaurant and bowling lanes are providing outdoor and inside dining as well as access to games. The servers wear masks, position the tables with distance, have sanitizer available, and permit up to six people at a table. Alley Oops also cleans all surfaces as the parties switch. Ocean Lanes is also open to “spare” some lane space with precautions such as wearing your mask while you are away from your lane. Get ready for a rainy day of rolling and bowling!

If bowling doesn’t suit your interests, you can also play some mini golf at Old Pro! The indoor course will make you feel like you are in the underwater world as whales, fish, and eels surround the holes. Get a hole-in-one while it is cloudy outside!

3. Indoor Water Wonders

If the outdoor pools are closed, one can always search for an indoor pool. Pools are expected to be at 50% capacity with proper ventilation. If the hotel you’re staying at has an indoor pool, hotels recommend you ask the front desk of where you are staying to see if the indoor pool is opened for a day of splashing and swimming! Remember, all pools, indoor or outdoor, are closed during thunderstorms.

4. Shopping Central

Don’t let the clouds rain on your parade! Visitors in Ocean City can take a trip to the Tanger Outlets or to the many gift shops around the Boardwalk. Kids will spend hours in the Kite Loft playing with the many puzzles and gawking at the colorful kites inside. Stop by a surf shop like K-Coast or Quiet Storm to find the best gift for loved ones at home. Ocean City as well as the surrounding areas offer many opportunities from the T-Shirt Factory to quaint shops in Berlin. A rainy day provides this time away from the excitement of the outdoors to reflect and capture the memories you make through gifts you can share with others.

5. Learn Something New!

There is always a chance to learn a new fact with the rich history of the Eastern Shore of Maryland! Read these facts at the Worcester County Library and rent a book for indoor enjoyment or the next beach day. After a workshop at the Art League of Ocean City, paint the scenery of the rainy day outside. Visitors can also drive to the Assateague Island Visitor Center to know more about the wildlife and greenery near the beach.

With so much history to absorb, the Ocean City Life-Saving Museum captures these events from the past. At the Inlet, the museum focuses on exhibiting the travel destination then and now. You will find life-saving artifacts in the boat room, the “Sands From Around the World” exhibit, and surfing memorabilia. With all this information, there is no doubt you will become a storyteller when you arrive home. For more information on the exhibits, check their website.

6. Action-packed Amusements

Escape from the reality of the cloudy day by going to the Virtual Reality Arcade in Ocean City. Visitors can experience an adrenaline rush as they are virtually transported to a sunny scene with 360 degrees of panoramic views. Go on a VR rollercoaster or fight off zombies as you become a champion of a game. Visitors can run with the Omni Platform to feel more of a real sensation with the headset. The best way of escaping the rain is escaping reality with VR!

You can also escape a dreary day by getting trapped in an escape room in Uptown, Midtown, or Downtown. Run by Escapomania, the business traps you in an escape room with family and friends, creating a bond by solving puzzles. If participants solve all the problems, they win and are released from the enclosed room. This a perfect venue to mend rifts in family and grow the camaraderie of groups.

7. Spa Day

Need to relax and unwind? Go to Creative Day Spa at the Princess Royale to feel like royalty. With the pandemic, the spa is using masks and face shields, distancing dividers, sanitation and disinfectant, gloves and temperature checks. Customers can expect to unwind as they listen to tranquil music and get their nails done, a haircut and styling, and a massage. Thankfully, the business offers many services to meet your needs. Lastly, for more information about safety measures, services, and specials, check their website and book an appointment.

Another highly recommended spa is the Acqua Spa at the Grand Hotel. Pamper yourself after a long trip with a facial, massage and other treatments in the full-service spa. For their services, take a look at their website and book an appointment by calling 410-289-4066.

8. Brave the Rain!

No matter what weather, Ocean City will give every guest the vacation of their dreams. Embrace the rain outside and jump in the puddles with the wet sand in your toes. As you walk down the Boardwalk cooled off by the rain, soak in the beauty and peace without all the people. Any activity is possible with a little rain such as strawberry or peach picking at a nearby farm, having Scopes snap your photo on the beach, or jumping in the ocean (as long as there is no lighting or thunder), to name a few.

However, if the rain just isn’t your thing, you can always catch up on plans for the next day by booking reservations at restaurants or planning other activities such as parasailing or jet-skiing. Let the rain be your inspiration to go out of your comfort zone in Ocean City, Maryland!