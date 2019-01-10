25th Annual Penguin Swim: They Braved the Cold!

Berlin, Md. – It was a warm winter New Year’s Day, and AGH associates, volunteers, and participants didn’t hesitate to jump into the ocean for the 2019 Penguin Swim. Although it was held in the middle of the week, the event proved to be successful yet again, with the participation of more than 650 penguins.

“It was a warm and wonderful day to hold our 25th Annual Penguin Swim,” said Michael Franklin, President and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital, and also an annual participant. “It’s a great event that brings together our community and visitors to have fun doing something a little silly and unique, as well as help one of the most important assets in our community.”

This year, the Emperor Penguin Sponsor, Bull on the Beach, paraded down the beach with a giant penguin balloon that stood out amongst the crowd, cranking the silly factor up another notch.

The success of the event is due, in great part, to Penguin Swim co-chairs Michael Cylc and Phillip Cheung, who devoted a great deal of their time and energy leading up to New Year’s Day. The support of the communities and resort visitors Atlantic General Hospital serves, as well as the many volunteers and Atlantic General Hospital and Health System associates, also played a large role in the event’s success. The 60-degree weather definitely contributed to the rise in participant numbers from last year’s swim.

Not all arrived as penguins; this year’s crowd was decked out in all kinds of costumes from movie characters to socialites.

The 2019 Penguin Swim raised a preliminary gross amount of $91,787 for the not-for-profit hospital, but that number may increase as final donations make their way to the AGH Foundation.

The notables from the event:

Top Fundraisers

Team – Business Category

Bull on the Beach (Ocean City, Md.), $30,000* Frosty Flip Flops (Berlin, Md.), $782 Swimming Skeletons (Berlin, Md.), $735

*The Bull on the Beach team has contributed more than $601,000 to the AGH Penguin Swim since it started in 1994.

Team – Community Groups Category

Ocean City Ravens Roost #44 (Ocean City, Md.), $16,000* OC FOOLS (Ocean City, Md.), $425 HFY Swim Team (Laurel, De.), $200

*The Ravens Roost team has contributed more than $120,000 to the AGH Penguin Swim over the last eleven years.

Team – Youth/Family

It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere (Breinigsville, Pa.), $1,325 Parkers Penguins (Gaithersburg, Md.), $750 The Roarty Family (Churchville, Md.), $500

Individual – Adult

Samantha Ewancio, (Berlin, Md.), $675 Robert LeCompte (Columbia, Md.) $525 Richard Moore (Glen Burnie, Md.) $500

Individual – 18 & Under Division

Max Ewancio, age 17 (Berlin, Md.), $705 Nicholas Franklin, age 16 (Berlin, Md.) $425 Andrew Campbell, age 11 (Salisbury, Md.) $175

Costume Contest

Best Overall Costume – “Kim K Breaks the Internet,” Sandy Sanders from Havre De Grace, Md.

Most Spirited – “Uncle Sam,” Timothy Yates from Boonsboro, Md.

Most Creative – “Captain Planet & the Planeteers,” Derek Endlich and Chance Ebel from Ocean City, Md.

Best Little Penguin – “Snowy Owls,” Sienna & Keera Pierce, Mckenna Schlegel from It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere, Effort, Pa.

Team/Group Costume – “Team Happy Feet,” Michelle Black from Belcamp, Md.

Prizes were also awarded for the youngest and oldest swimmers:

Youngest Penguin: Kaden Stokes (Ocean City, Md.) (5 months, 27 days old)

Oldest Penguin: Bill Hunter (Ocean Pines, Md.) (90 years, 6 months and 20 days young)

Thank You to this year’s Event Sponsors:

“The Emperor Penguin” and Legacy Sponsor – Bull on the Beach/Crab Alley for 25 consecutive years as Title Sponsor

Glacier Sponsors – Above Aerial; Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary; D3; Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort & Condominiums; WBOC TV

Iceberg Sponsors – Hardwire; WRDE TV

Igloo Sponsors – BJ’s on the Water; Blue Water Development Corp.; Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company; Chris Parypa Photography; Clear Channel Outdoor; OC Wasabi; Ocean Downs Casino; Ocean Tower Construction; The Shrimp Boat; Trond’s Pool Care; Vector Media

Icicle Sponsors – Atlantic Dental Cosmetic & Family Dentistry; Bayside/Carl M. Freeman Companies; Carrabba’s Italian Grill; Coffee Beanery 94th Street; Deeley Insurance Group; Delmarva Collections; Delmarva Now; Fisher’s Popcorn of Delaware; Guerrieri Family Foundation; i.g. Burton Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat; Jolly Roger Amusement Park; La Quinta Inn and Suites; Nickle Electrical Companies; Ocean City Today; Red Sun Custom Apparel; The Bank of Delmarva; The Kite Loft; Wilmington University

Snowflake Sponsors – Adkins Produce; Bonfire Restaurant; CG Accounting Group; Coastal Tented Events; S. Michael Cylc; Dolle’s Candyland; Ladies Auxiliary Ocean City Elks No. 2645; Lollipop & Co.; Matt Ortt Companies; Max Hutsell / Edward Jones; Nori Sushi Bar & Grill; O.C. Seacrets; Powerhouse Gym; Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen; Shore United Bank; Talbot Street Watersports; The Original Greene Turtle; Tom D’Ambrogi / Long & Foster Real Estate