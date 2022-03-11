11 Things You Can Still Do This Weekend Even Though The St Patrick’s Day Parade Is Cancelled!

The Delmarva Irish-American Club announced yesterday that due to the extreme weather predicted for Saturday, the St Patrick’s Day Parade is cancelled. But if you have plans to come down to Ocean city this weekend, don’t you worry! There is still plenty to do at the beach this rainy, cold weekend!

Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant and Breakers Pub at the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort (formerly the Clarion) are having authentic Irish meals and jolly green drinks for St Patrick’s Day! Stop by on March 12, 13 and 17th and enjoy!



The Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo is today through Sunday at the Convention Center. Escape the rain and check out some 30 vendors from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Delaware selling all sorts of dyed wool, alpaca yarns, wood, soaps, and jewelry. Be inspired to start a new hobby! You can also get rid of all that left over yarn cluttering your drawers and donate it so the club can use it for projects or put it into bags to help fund future projects. Admission to the show is only $4 per day or $5 for the entire weekend and more details can be found here.

Want to escape the rain this St Patrick’s Day weekend? Head over to the Cambria Hotel Ocean City Bayfront for their Burley Oak Tap Takeover from 3pm-6pm on Saturday!

In town this weekend? Stop by Pickles Pub for entertainment, and drink and food specials with a hint of the Irish! https://picklesoc.com

Shenanigan‘s on the Boardwalk at 3rd Street will be open March 11TH at 11:30am, March 12TH at 9am, and March 13TH at 11:30am! Follow the rainbow to Shenanigans for a weekend of live music, entertainment, and fun! Live music will include James Gallagher and Off The Boat, Tig Tigner, OC Pipe Band, and Chesapeake Caledonia Pipe Band!



Seacrets St. Patrick’s Day party kicks off on Saturday, March 13 at 12pm and runs through the evening. The Ocean City hotspot will offer a special Irish menu and live entertainment all day. John McNutt’s Keltic Rock Warriors start playing at 1pm on the Tiki Stage, and the Ocean City Pipes and Drums with perform around 3.30pm.

Longboard Cafe on 67th St. will have drink and food specials on March 12th and March 17. Try their Leprechaun Margarita’s for $6 or a Sparkling Shamrock for $7. Irish Chicken and Dumpling Stew will fill you up and an Irish coffee will warm you up this cold March day!

The Original Greene Turtle on 116th Street have food and drink specials to warm the cockles of your heart!

Billy’s Sub Shop on 140th Street is adding some winter warmers to their menu to keep you warm and fed during this cold weekend. Pizza and subs are of course, still available!

The Escape Room on 118th Street will be open Friday – Sunday, 1:00pm – 8:00pm. This is great for families, friends, and parties, no matter what the weather! There’s three different Escape Rooms to choose from, so give those brain cells a work out, have some fun and give them a call at 443-856-9241.

And finally…..

You might just get the chance to walk along the Boardwalk, decked out in all your green, in the snow!!