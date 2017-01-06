Worcester County Social Services Opens Cold Weather Shelter this Weekend

17 Shares Share Share +1

Prompted by a forecast calling for low overnight temperatures and snow, the Worcester County Homeless Board and Worcester County Department of Social Services in conjunction with Ocean City Cold Weather Coalition, will be offering a cold weather shelter at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church for the next three nights, beginning Friday night and ending Monday morning.

The shelter is located at 10301 Coastal Highway in Ocean City and will open between 5:00 p.m. each night and close each morning at 7 a.m. Guests will receive a hot evening meal and a warm, safe place to spend the night, as well as breakfast in the morning.

Vouchers for transportation through Shore Transit and Ocean City Transportation are available by contacting Worcester County Department of Social Services at 410-677-6834 or the Worcester County Health Department at 410-632-3366.

The shelter is for homeless Worcester County citizens. For more information about the shelter call, 410-524-7474.