March 20, 2018, the National Weather Service is calling for 2-3 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 50 mph, beginning by midmorning Wednesday for the Lower Eastern Shore.

Power outages, due to the accumulation of heavy, wet snow combined with high winds and downed trees, are possible with this storm.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Emergency Services (WCES) urge residents to take the following precautions:

Secure all loose outdoor objects around homes and businesses.

Fully charge cell phones for use in the event of power outages.

Stay off the roads once roadway conditions deteriorate.

Those who must venture onto area roadways should exercise extreme caution, as slick conditions, periods of low visibility, and possible downed power lines and trees will make driving hazardous.

Protect pets from the elements by bringing them indoors. If that is not possible, provide a covered shelter with insulated bedding, like pine or cedar shavings, rather than clothing which holds moisture. Provide access to unfrozen water. Visit Worcester County Animal Control on Facebook to learn more about how to protect pets this winter.

Portable/temporary heat sources should be used per manufacturer’s recommendations, and by keeping all combustibles at least 3 feet away from any heat(er) source. Portable generators should never be operated inside a structure, including an attached garage.

WCES urges those who must venture outdoors during freezing conditions to wear layers of lightweight clothing that can be added to or removed as needed, and to protect extremities by wearing gloves and hats.