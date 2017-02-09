Worcester County Commissioners present Black History Month proclamation

Tony Russo
1 day ago
Germantown School Community Heritage Center Board of Directors President Tom Pitts, Community Center President Barbara Purnell, and Board member Gabe Purnell attend the Worcester County Commissioners’ February 7, 2017 meeting to accept a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month.
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, Worcester County Commissioner Vice President Diana Purnell reads a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month and highlighting the Germantown School Community Heritage Center in Berlin as a site of great historic significance to Worcester County.
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, Germantown School Community Heritage Center representatives Gabe Purnell, Tom Pitts, and Barbara Purnell accept a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month from Worcester County Commissioner Vice President Diana Purnell and President Jim Bunting. Also pictured are Commissioners Chip Bertino, Ted Elder, Joe Mitrecic, and Bud Church.
