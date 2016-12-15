6 reminders about why Winterfest is awesome

6 reminders about why Winterfest is awesome

Tony Russo
December 15, 2016
558 Shares
Share
Share
+1

This week we passed the midway mark for Winterfest of Lights. The iconic Ocean City display has fewer than 20 days left and we wanted both to take the time to remind you why you should go and also help encourage people who haven’t yet been to finally make the effort. If you don’t know what Winterfest is awesome, let me try and convince you.

The lights in and of themselves are worth seeing, but Winterfest has even more to offer than that. There’s the Christmas Village, which is where all the real fun happens. After your chilly ride around the light display, people come to love the cocoa and cookies that are available as well as the potential for visiting with Santa that it brings.  Most important, it is in the Christmas Village at hat families build memories by taking photos and warming up and really getting into the holiday spirit before slogging back home. These are our sic favorite experiential photos that capture Winterfest.

When you’re walking to the Winterfest line from the parking lot, it’s always a pleasure to see the marlin leaping over the “Winterfest of Lights” display. You can feel the cold as well as smell it, but that’s the fin of the whole thing.
Some of the light displays seem to be as constant as the ocean. People expect to see mostly the same things from year to year, so that they can reminisce, but new wrinkles in either the display or the inside Christmas Village help make the Winterfest of lights worth returning to each year.
Janet Rogers, Donna Davis and Darlene Woodside working Santas Gift Shop in support of Ocean City Parks and Rec. The revenue these ladies raise helps support this and other endeavors to make sure there’s always something worth doing when you come to Ocean City, even if you can’t get in the water.
winterfest of lights
Michael, Kimberly, Jypsea and Trevor Blevins rekindle a family tradition. Lots of people make it a point to get to Winterfest with their family often enough that as generations change and the kids become the grownups, Winterfest still is on the list of annual things to do.
The family atmosphere goes well beyond the Winterfest tradition. Getting out of the house and into the Christmas Spirit is at the root of the Winterfest of lights.
Santa at Winterfest
Dustin Stoker and Jeni Hewitt helped Santa and Mrs. Claus keep all the kids happy at Winterfest. A Stop at Santa’s place is one of the most enduring traditions of the Winterfest experience. People remember their trip to the North Pole (Ocean City Tradition) for most of their lives.
558 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment