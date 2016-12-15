558 Shares Share Share +1

This week we passed the midway mark for Winterfest of Lights. The iconic Ocean City display has fewer than 20 days left and we wanted both to take the time to remind you why you should go and also help encourage people who haven’t yet been to finally make the effort. If you don’t know what Winterfest is awesome, let me try and convince you.

The lights in and of themselves are worth seeing, but Winterfest has even more to offer than that. There’s the Christmas Village, which is where all the real fun happens. After your chilly ride around the light display, people come to love the cocoa and cookies that are available as well as the potential for visiting with Santa that it brings. Most important, it is in the Christmas Village at hat families build memories by taking photos and warming up and really getting into the holiday spirit before slogging back home. These are our sic favorite experiential photos that capture Winterfest.