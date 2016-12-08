Winter by the pier: Alternate perspective

Starting in the Inlet, I wandered around by the base of the pier next to the closed-for-the-season Jolly Roger park. The internet likes vertical photos, but I like horizontal ones. What follows are photos I took horizontally and edited into vertical, for fun as much to make me concentrate on taking a perfectly normal photo and finding the alternate angles in it. Remember to send your own alternate photos to us for inclusion in crown-sourced photo blogs. Or email me if you want to start your own Ocean City, Annapolis or Maryland photo blog.
Tony Russo has worked as a print and digital journalist for the better part of the 21st century, writing for and editing regional weeklies and dailies before joining the team that produces OceanCity.com and ShoreCraftBeer.com among other destination websites. In addition to having documented everything from zoning changes to art movements on the Delmarva Peninsula, Tony has written two books on beer for the History Press. Eastern Shore Beer was published in 2014 and Delaware Beer in 2016. He lives in Delmar, Md. with his wife Kelly and the only of his four daughters who hasn't moved out. Together they keep their two dogs comfortable.