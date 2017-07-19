Winners named in Between Water and Sky exhibition

25 Shares Share Share +1

The Worcester County Arts Council is proud to announce winners in the juried art competition: “Between Water and Sky”.

Marcy Snyder was awarded with a first place for her watercolor painting titled: “From the Deck of the Pocomoke River Boat”, Ellen Scott placed second for the watercolor painting, “Steamed Crabs, Newark MD”, and Dee Brua won third prize for the “Storm Coming”, watercolor.

Honorable mention awards were given to the following artists: Mitzi Ash for her silk collage titled “Weaving the Waves at Dawn”, Marina Borovok for the oil painting “The Hand of God that Protects You”, Brigitte Bowden for her oil painting “Isle of Wight”, and Don Grafer for the acrylic painting, “Ocean Sunrise”.

The winning artwork was selected by Kevin Fitzgerald, an accomplished and award winning local artist and art educator recognized for his paintings of seascapes and landscapes.

Winners were honored at the opening reception held on July 14 at the Arts Council Gallery located at 6 Jefferson Street in downtown Berlin.

Eleven other artists were also chosen to exhibit their work in the show. Exhibiting artists include: Marian Bickerstaff, Megan Burak, Hyoe Choi, Rachel Douglass, Sandy Glassman, Rudelle Hall, Robert Johnson, Geo McElroy, Isobel Morris, Nancy Rider,and Susan Rosskopf.

The exhibit is on display through July 31 and all artwork is available for sale. The Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, and some Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm.

Pictured above are Marina Borovok, Mitzi Ash, Brigitte Bowden, Don Grafer, Dee Brua, Marcy Snyder, Ellen Scott, and Kevin Fitzgerald.