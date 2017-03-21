Why the Best of Ocean City is more than a contest

629 Shares Share Share +1

The Ocean City experience is made up of pieces, it is more mosaic than photograph. Each of your Ocean City memories make up a part of the overall Ocean City experience. At the bottom, that’s what the Best of Ocean City® is all about. It is a chance to reflect on the things we love about the resort and to acknowledge our connection with them. There are many things we enjoy for no reason we can describe. There are some, however, that we like better than others for very specific reasons. For example, people who surf like the beach better than the mountains. People who ski feel the opposite. But whether we have reasons or just feelings for liking the things we like, thinking about how they give us pleasure is an important part of remembering why we enjoy them.

As we gear up for the season, OceanCity.com is once again sponsoring the Best of Ocean City® voting and awards. The idea is to amplify everyone’s excitement about coming to the resort and focus it, both to help the attractions that people prefer and to highlight others that new visitors, or less avid travelers might not even know about.

Give your Best of Ocean City reasons

If you haven’t heard about the voting process before, this is how it goes. Visit our Best of Ocean City® page of our website and vote on your favorite things. It’s simple enough. If there is a business you feel is missing from a category, shoot them a note on Social Media encouraging them to sign up. It doesn’t cost the businesses anything to participate and we always are excited to be able to promote popular as well as up and coming beach businesses and attractions. It’s also important to know that the contest isn’t limited to Ocean City proper. Attractions and businesses from any of the surrounding towns are also there for the voting.

One of the twists we’re suggesting for this year is that, when you vote for a particular place, or if you have a favorite photo of you and your friends enjoying Ocean City, tag the post #BestOfOceanCityBecause. We’ll share some of our favorites with Ocean City enthusiasts just like you across all of our social networks. Make sure you still vote for your favorites, but if you want to give extra love to a place, this is how to do it. You don’t even have to have a reason people can relate to.

If you met someone special at a local bar, or had a memorable birthday party that included a trip to Jolly Roger, just let us know with a photo and a hashtag so we can pass it on.

Vote early and share, share, share.

Although the voting will remain open until after Memorial Day weekend, you definitely should plan to get your votes in as soon as possible. Although there is (clearly) a competitive aspect to the Best of Ocean City®, there also is a celebratory aspect to the event. It is a way for fans and patrons to tell their favorite places what makes them special. Vote so they have a great showing, but also post on social media so they know who their top fans are. Moreover, following along will allow you to see the Best of Ocean City® presentations at the local businesses. The presentations will take place during the runup to the 4th of July weekend. Feel free to follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see what your friends and fellow Ocean City enthusiasts stand on the Best Of Ocean City as we wait for the warm weather to come for good.