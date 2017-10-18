As the days grow colder and longer, that’s one of the most–if not the most–frequently asked question we get: “What’s still open?” (Or, similarly, “is [insert specific business here] still open?”)

It’s an understandable question to ask. Plenty of people flock to Ocean City during the fall and winter months to enjoy off-season deals but want to make sure there will still be something to do and somewhere to eat. Plus, some businesses don’t do a great job of listing their off-season hours on their website, if they have off-season hours at all.

Read on if you’re curious as to why some businesses stay open after the summer ends. If you’re just curious to see whether your favorite haunts will keep the lights on through the winter, scroll down to “So what’s open?”

Why do some places stay open while others don’t?

Simple: for some businesses, it’s just not economically feasible to stay open when the summer crowds have long disappeared.

Many businesses also rely on J-1 student employees, who return home after the summer is over. Some can stay open year-round and operate with a skeletal staff, and are open with limited hours.

The ones that do stay open often offer off-season specials, especially on the weekends for food and drinks, to attract the locals and visitors alike. Facebook is always a great place to look for businesses posting their winter hours and deals.

Even if your favorite summertime hangout isn’t open, the winter is a great time to experiment and find some hidden jems–plus you can save money with specials and save time since there’s hardly any traffic, lines or waits.

If you come to town and still find yourself disappointed, make sure you check out what events are going on–there’s always some of those still happening, too.

So what’s open?

This isn’t a definitive list of businesses that stay open year-round, but just a few of the popular places we get asked about. If you don’t see your favorite amusement/eatery/shop listed on here, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s closed til May. Give them a call, or ask the Ocean City locals and regulars on our forum thread–they’re a great source for this kind of stuff.

This list was updated 10/18/17.

The boardwalk – the boardwalk and beach are always open. It’s the individual stores and amusements whose hours differ. The arcades are open year-round with limited hours, but the Trimper’s and Jolly Roger rides tend to stay closed in the late fall and winter.

Backshore Brewing Company – open Thursday through Sunday.

BJ’s on the Water – open daily.

The Bonfire – open Thursday through Sunday.

Candy Kitchen – some locations open, hours vary.

The Crab Bag – open daily.

Crabs to Go – open daily.

The Dough Roller – open daily, hours vary by location.

Dumser’s – open daily, hours vary by location.

Fager’s Island – open daily.

The Greene Turtle – open daily.

Harborside Bar & Grill – open daily.

Harpoon Hanna’s – open daily.

Harrison’s Harbor Watch – open Thursday through Sunday.

Lombardi’s – open daily.

Ocean City Life-Saving Museum – open daily.

Ocean City Center for the Arts – open daily.

Old Pro golf – indoor courses open daily.

Planet Maze – open Friday through Sunday.

Purple Moose Saloon – open most weekends.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not – open daily.

Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli – open daily.

Seacrets – open Thursday through Sunday.

Shark on the Harbor – open daily.

Skye Bar & Grille – open daily.

Tequila Mockingbird – open every day except Tuesday.

Thrasher’s – open weekends, weather permitting.

See a mistake on here or know of a business that should be included? Let us know so we can keep this list as updated and accurate as possible.