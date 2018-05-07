With Springfest this past weekend came warmth, sunshine and what we hope is the promise of a beautiful season here in Ocean City. As per usual, we’ve posted our weekly Facebook video that shares all the big Ocean City events and updates of note for the week.

Today I’m at the dunes crossing behind Dunes Manor, and I’m slowly but surely getting better at doing these videos. My goal is to do one live on Facebook this summer. My other goal regarding this series is to do one while riding the Jolly Roger ferris wheel, which just opened this week — I was lucky enough to be one of the refurbished wheel’s first riders of the season, and footage from that can be found in the video below!

Top news stories

West Ocean City is getting a movie theater. 05/02/2018 | Movie Theater Returning To West Ocean City | News Ocean City MD WEST OCEAN CITY – A new movie theater is coming to the White Marlin Mall in West Ocean City. Flagship Cinemas, a privately held company that owns and operates movie theaters in Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida, is expected to open a new location in the West Ocean City shopping center by early next year.

Annnd more Springfest coverage, if you’re interested in a recap.

Springfest in Ocean City Celebrates 27th Year Posted: May 07, 2018 12:26 AM Monday, May 7, 2018 12:26 AM EDT Updated: Monday, May 7, 2018 4:32 AM EDT OCEAN CITY, Md–In Worcester County, it’s officially the start of the season, as Ocean City celebrates it’s 27th annual spring fest!

Some of our stories from last week…

As I mentioned in the video, Photo Fridays are back for the season and better than ever. Here’s our first photoblog of the season filled with your vacation pics. As soon as you’ve got some of your own, be sure to submit them to us, so the whole world can see and so you’ll get the chance to win a pair of tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements, or a gift card to one of the top restaurants in town.

We also celebrated the start of the season at Fager’s Island’s first Monday Night Deck Party. The food was great, the beer was cold and the music kept us dancing all night long (or at least ’til we clocked out around 11).

Here are the big events coming up in Ocean City May 7 – May 13:

The Big Get Together (May 9): A getting together of hand-crafted art, beer, food, and friends. Come party with us and taste delicious local cuisine paired with craft beer and local art. Featuring 3 breweries, 6 restaurants, artisans, and live music by Full Circle Duo. See the event’s Facebook for more information.

Spring Movie Night (May 11): Come to Sunset Park in Downtown Ocean City for FREE Movies in the Park. You just need your beach chair then you can sit under the starts and enjoy the show. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. (Previews begin at dusk.) Concessions can be purchased, including drinks, popcorn, and candy.

White Marlin Festival and Crab Soup Cook-Off (May 12): This family event at Somerset Street Plaza is now in its 14th year and continues to grow. Along with the main event, which is a crab soup cook off with local professional chefs competing for the title of “Best Crab Soup”, there’s children’s entertainment, exhibits, and live music. The public can sample and vote for the Best Crab Soup for $15.

Beachfest Volleyball Festival (May 12): Come to Ocean City for the fun, competitive indoor volleyball tournament. This tournament originated in Ocean City with 40 teams and has exploded in popularity over the past three years growing to over 200 teams in 2017.

Fight the Bite 5K (May 12): Join us on the Boardwalk for the 3rd Annual Fight the Bite 5K Run/Walk. This is a fundraising event providing information and prevention on Lyme Disease while educating the public about the short and long term effects of an illness that is indemic in Worcester County.

Ride for the Feast (May 12 – 13): Ride for the Feast is a 2-day, 140-mile Maryland bike ride from Ocean City to Baltimore City, May 12-13, 2018. Proceeds from this event benefit Moveable Feast which helps to put healthy food on the table for people in Maryland with AIDS, cancer, and other life-threatening illnesses.

And here’s what’s happening in Berlin:

2nd Friday Art Stroll: On the 2nd Friday of each month come to Berlin and check out the featured artists in many of the store as well as on the streets. Stores open till 8 p.m.

Reggae Play Day: Come to Berlin and listen and watch a variety of bands perform. There will also be food vendors, and a Beer Garden to complete this great evening.