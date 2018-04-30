This Week in OC: April 30 – May 6

140 Shares Share Share +1

It’s finally May! Almost, anyway. As per usual, we’ve posted our weekly Facebook video that shares all the big Ocean City events and updates of note for the week. Coming to you today from Ocean City’s beautiful beach near 4th street on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Top news stories

No more H2Oi in Ocean City

04/26/2018 | H2Oi Car Event Relocating To Atlantic City | News Ocean City MD OCEAN CITY – It appears the H2O International car show, fairly or not deemed the black sheep of motorized special events in the Ocean City area, has found a new home in Atlantic City for 2018 and perhaps beyond.



…But we will have a Jellyfish Festival instead

Music, sports wrapped up in ‘Jellyfish’ – By Greg Ellison (April 20, 2018) Although the show is still in development, the Ocean City Council has agreed to spend nearly $200,000 to help create the Jellyfish Festival, a three-day celebration of music and extreme sports tentatively slated for next June on the beach and other venues in the resort.

Some of our stories from last week…

Looking for more big stories from Ocean City, Maryland? Look no further. Last week we learned about North Worcester County’s Relay for Life chapter and the big relay they’ve got going on next week. We also took a tour of the Commander Hotel (and saw their giant beach chair), then took a look at some of the top places to jet ski in Ocean City.

Here are the big events coming up in Ocean City April 30 – May 6:

Springfest! (May 3 – 6): Start the summer off with our free four-day festival in Ocean City. Enjoy delicious food, live music and an abundance of crafts and gifts. Sure, Memorial Day weekend technically kicks off Ocean City’s peak season, but we like to think it happens just a little bit earlier — at Springfest.

First Deck Party of the Season at Fager’s Island (April 30): The first Fager’s Island Monday Deck Party is the ‘unofficial’ start to the summer season in Ocean City, Md. The party starts at 5 p.m. with Fager’s famous BBQ platters (5 p.m. til it’s gone), $4.25 Corona Light, $3.50 Natural Light & $4.25 Natty Boh 16 oz. Ocean City’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll band Tranzfusion will be performing live on the deck starting 5:30 p.m. with DJ Greg filling in the breaks. The party continues into the night with DJ RobCee spinning on the deck from 9:30 – close.

First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League (May 4): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. 5pm to 7pm. Open to the public. Free Admission.

And here’s what’s happening nearby:

Pollinator Festival and 11th Annual Native Plant Sale (Snow Hill, May 5): Spring is finally here, so it’s time to get your yard looking beautiful. Join the Lower Shore Land Trust on May 5th at Sturgis Park in downtown Snow Hill, MD for a family fun event to discover the important connection between native plants, people and wildlife.

Jazz and Blues Bash in Berlin (Berlin, May 5): Spend your Saturday wandering around the quaint stores in Berlin while listening to the Jazz and Blues sounds drifting through the streets. There will be food vendors and a beer garden and, complementing all the unique stores in town, there will be craft vendors lining the streets.