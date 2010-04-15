Upcoming Events – Ocean City, Maryland

One the best things about Ocean City, Maryland is that there is always something going on. It seems like as soon as one event is over there is another coming up to get excited about and there is definitely something for everyone!

On 5/6 through 5/9, an Ocean City tradition and favorite, Springfest will be in town. There will be four huge circus tents of food, drink, arts, crafts, live entertainment and more. Admission to this event is free and all the live entertainment except for the headline acts is free. Tickets for the headline events are available at www.ticketmaster.com, 1800-481-SEAT, and at the Ocean City Convention Center during the hours of 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday. There will be free parking at the south lot at the Convention Center, as well as shuttles running every 20 minutes to Springfest from a variety of locations in Ocean City. For general information about Springfest, call 1800-626-2326.

On May the 8th, be sure to check out the Berlin Blues and Jazz Bash. There will be live music and jazz and blues competitions. Two stages will be running from 11am to 6pm, as well as food, arts and crafts. Be sure to bring a chair, as seating is limited. For more info, call 410-641-4775.

Cruisin’ Ocean City is coming up from 5/20 to 5/23. Over 3000 hot rods, customs, street machines, muscle cars, and more will be on display. There will be live entertainment, celebrity guest, special attractions, boardwalk parades, manufacturer’s vendors and more. For more information, visit ww.cruisinoceancity.com or call 410-798-6304.

The O.C. Car and Truck Show is just over two weeks later, from 6/05 to 6/06. It is the biggest car and truck show on the East Coast. There will be celebrity appearances, live entertainments, vendors and more. To get the scoop on the O.C. Car and Truck Show, visit www.occarshow.com or call 302-436-0183.

This kind of whirlwind schedule of super fun events is typical in Ocean City, Maryland. As soon as an event ends we are already preparing for the next one. I hope I have given you a good idea of events coming up and that you will take advantage of our Eastern Shore hospitality at one or all of them. Thank you for reading, stay tuned, and I look forward to seeing you in Ocean City!



