Traffic Delays Expected During Air Show Event

OCEAN CITY, MD – (June 13, 2018): The Town of Ocean City is reminding residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the 2018 Ocean City Air Show on Saturday, June 16, and Sunday, June 17. Traffic congestion is expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to north of 33rd Street each day from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Traffic patterns will be altered on Philadelphia Avenue at 17th and 19th Streets from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day restricting eastbound turns. Additionally, northbound traffic on Baltimore Avenue will be rerouted at 9th Street and 12th Street each day beginning at 3:30 p.m. to allow all patrons to leave the event. Traffic patterns will also be altered at 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, 15th Street and St. Louis Avenue, and 21st Street and southbound Baltimore Avenue from3:30 p.m. until cleared on both days.

The Route 50 Drawbridge will be skipping the scheduled opening at 4:25 p.m. on both days of the event to allow traffic to flow out of town.

To avoid traffic delays, spectators are urged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. or take advantage of the municipal bus system to get to and from the event. In addition, significant pedestrian traffic is also expected near the event and in surrounding areas. Pedestrians are encouraged to Walk Smart, use crosswalks, and cross with caution.