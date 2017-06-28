The top 10 reasons to own real estate in Ocean City

It’s time to make your favorite vacation spot your home. Ocean City proves false the old adage “the grass is always greener on the other side” because, well, the grass here really is greener. The shine doesn’t dull once you put down roots here – in fact, you’ll probably come to realize that it only gets brighter. Here’s just 10 of the many reasons why owning real estate in OC is a valuable investment.

There’s always something to do

This one should be pretty obvious, but even in the off-season, the town of Ocean City hosts a plethora of events and activities, and many businesses stay open throughout the year. In previous decades, many locals found that OC completely “shut down” after the summer – today, however, the “open” sign stays up.

You’re surrounded by nature

A nature-lover couldn’t feel more at home in Ocean City, where bays and beach and the Atlantic Ocean are practically in your own backyard. Fishing, crabbing and bird-watching are popular pastimes here, as well was watching the wild horses at Assateague and picking strawberries at roadside farms. Bonus points if you’re a photographer, because there’s an abundance of beautiful, natural wonders on the Shore to capture.

You get the best of rural and urban life

When you cross the Bay Bridge and start heading down to OC, you’ve probably noticed the miles and miles of farmland that line the road (and that sometimes come close to putting weary roadtrippers to sleep). Living in Delmarva, you experience a mix of city and country lifestyles – while Ocean City boasts skyscrapers and a thriving nightlife scene, you’re never too far from the quiet coziness of the countryside. It’s the best of both worlds.

It’s a summer destination and a winter haven…

Ocean City’s economy relies on tourism, which is why the occasional seasonal crowds and traffic are worth their minor inconvenience – and in the off-season, there’s never even a hint of rush-hour traffic. There’s still plenty to do in the winter, just far less people, and the beauty of a snow-covered and holiday light-adorned boardwalk is hard to beat.

…And the perfect escape

If you only plan on living in Ocean City part-time, you’ll find that it’s the best place to get away from the stress and pressure of daily life. Sit on the beach all day, treat yourself to trip to the spa, or shut your phone off and make memories with your loved ones. On the peninsula, everybody’s a little more laid back, and as you look out at the vast ocean, stress just seems to melt away.

Your family will thank you

Your kids will never be bored, because from bowling to mini golf to a multitude of parks, family-friendly entertainment is plentiful. The schools in the county are rated 10/10 by Great Schools, and there are also campgrounds, scout troops and rec centers in the area.

Day-tripping is easy

You might be a few hours’ drive from the Bay Bridge, but that doesn’t mean there’s nowhere to go outside of town. America’s Coolest Small Town Berlin, Rehoboth, Bethany and Salisbury are just a few fun places that are less than an hour away from Ocean City.

You’ll make friends right away

Because everyone here is friendly. You have to be, when your town’s main service is hospitality, but the laid back and simple nature of the Shore also makes for easygoing neighbors and a tight-knit community.

The views are spectacular

Have you ever seen the sun set over the bay? If not, you need to. Sitting in the sand or on a pier with your toes skimming the water as the sky turns orange and pink is one of the most beautiful, peaceful sights that this region, and any other, has to offer.

The discoveries are endless

Spend enough time here, and you’ll find that you have a favorite, secret spot for anything – from a go-to dive bar with the best happy hour specials to the best spot to watch that aforementioned sunset. Once a local, you’ll discover that what you thought was so great about Ocean City was only the tip of the iceberg.